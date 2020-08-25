Shop Now: Converse x Fear of God ESSENTIALS

After 110 of its initial launch, the Converse Skidgrip shoe is back and Jerry Lorenzo, Founder of Fear of God is responsible for the resurgence. “

The sole is the biggest takeaway when you look at the sneaker,” Lorenzo said in a statement. “It feels very much like our main line, the Fear of God 101, and gives it the same feeling looking down as looking down at the Skidgrip in the late ’80s.”

With a more contemporary height and sleeker shape. Lorenzo’s take fuzed between Converse and Fear of God – reimagines nostalgic graphics, and brings a unmistakable flare to any essential outfit.

The Converse x Fear of God ESSENTIALS Skidgrip will be available on Aug. 27 priced at $120. Additional online versions of the Converse Skidgrip are scheduled to arrive this September.