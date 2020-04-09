Yesterday, Cardi B and global online retailer Fashion Nova announced the launch of philanthropic initiative Fashion Nova Cares. The current pandemic which has resulted in a mandatory stay-at-home has left many without work and needing for additional financial assistance until the job market opens back up.

To help alleviate the process Cardi partnered up with long-time collaborator Fashion Nova to give back. The pair will give away $1,000 dollars every hour until May 20, 2020 to people in need. “People are struggling to pay rent, buy food, medicine and other essentials for themselves and their families. We all feel compassion and concern for those affected by the Coronavirus,” said Richard Saghian, Founder and CEO of Fashion Nova.

Cardi B and Fashion Nova’s relationship runs deep. From the start of her career the entertainer promoted the brand on her various social media accounts and even launched a capsule collection last May with the company. The Bronx rapper has been very vocal about the current pandemic though various Instagram live sessions, so it wasn’t far fetched for her to lend a helping hand. ““Everyone has been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic,” says Cardi B. “Fashion Nova Cares and I have come with a way to help the many families in need.”

To qualify, those in need can visit fashionnova.com/cares to share their stories and information. Fashion Nova Cares will choose 24 people each day for the duration of the program. Fashion Nova will then distribute individual checks in the amount of $1,000. For more information, please visit fashionnova.com/cares.