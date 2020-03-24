Don’t let the fact that she’s a former stripper fool you—Cardi B is woke and informed. In fact, she often takes to Instagram Live to address news and political topics, so it should come as no surprise that during this time of self-isolation and quarantine she’s consistent.

The Bronx rapper used her platform, which boasts over 60 million followers, to address the topic of xenophobia against Chinese citizens, and reminded us that the jokes simply aren’t funny—even if they’re coming from the most senior person in leadership in this country.

“Let’s stop being xenophobic. Let’s stop saying f-cked up jokes. Let’s stop having crazy anger because I’ve been seeing a lot of Asians get beat up and all that shit,” Cardi expressed during the livestream.

“At this moment in life right now, for once, let’s all be one race,” she continued. “Because at the end of the day, in the eyes of God, we’re all one.”

Cardi added that she understands that people may make small jokes that they consider “harmless. I feel like everybody’s guilty of it.”



Still, she continued: “When people represent a country, I feel like that is not right to do. Because at the end of the day, let’s ask ourselves this, do we really want beef? Do we really want smoke with China?”

Because the coronavirus outbreak largely began in Wuhan, China,, people (including our very own “President of the United States” Donald Trump) have been hurling insults and slurs at the Chinese, blaming them for the pandemic. In recent press conferences, Trump has even referred to it as the “Chinese virus” or “Kung Flu.”

In the words of our forever first lady Michelle Obama, when they go low, “we must go high.”