If there’s one thing to note about Beyonce’s visual album ‘Black Is King’, it’s the immaculate costume design. If you were lucky, some were waiting until the clock struck twelve but most caught the premier of the film on Disney + in the early hours of the morning. During this unprecedented time, anyone is arguably looking for an entertainment escape and Beyonce provided just that.

Spearheaded by her lead stylist and ESSENCE Best In Black Fashion Awards Winner Zerina Akers, the pair along with Beyonce’s creative team seemingly curated a new look with each frame. “Another one for the books,” Akers wrote on Instagram this morning.The entertainer went full glam for this project using trendy labels like Marine Serre, Burberry, and Area. However, the Black-owned brands truly stole the show throughout this project. Akers utilized this visual album to shine light on independent designers like Duckie Confetti, Levenity, and Loza Maléombho amongst many more Black fashion innovators who were able to catch their threads throughout the film.

After weeks of teasing, Beyonce, who revels in carefully curated production released this exclusive project with music as a focus. However, throughout the film it’s very clear that the fashion was precisely chosen in each scene to tell a story.

Check out 24 of our favorite fashion moments from Beyonce’s ‘Black Is King’ visual album.