7 Times Beyoncé Referenced The Black Spiritual Tradition Before ‘Black Is King’

Blackness, spirituality and the divine feminine have been present in Beyoncé’s work since day one.

Long before she was celebrating the continent with carefully chosen collaborators and big budget companion pieces, the pop princess turned cultural icon was using costumes, lyrics, song covers and symbols to send messages about her heritage.

As Bey’s work has matured, the messages celebrating the continent and Blackness have become bolder. But as longtime fans know, they’ve always been there.

As we prepare for her visual album Black Is King to debut on Friday, let’s look back on seven times she let her work do the talking.