Beyoncé Drops ‘Black Is King’ Trailer
By Taiia Smart Young

Although our summer movie plans are looking a little unpredictable because some cities are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, at least we can stream the creative and visual eye candy of Black is King on Disney+ from our living room theaters. 

“This is a story of how the people left most broken have extraordinary gifts,” Beyoncé wrote on an Instagram post, featuring a highlight of the film. “This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride.”

What started as a companion piece to Lion King: The Gift, transformed into a “labor of love,” celebrating the beauty of Black ancestry. But in light of the Black Lives Matter protests, the Houston rocket’s visual album developed a much deeper meaning. 

I typically keep comments short and sweet, but I just watched the trailer with my family and I’m excited. 🎶please don’t get me hype🎶🤪 “Black Is King” is a labor of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose. The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books. With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy. I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs. While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instills pride and knowledge. I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people. This is a story of how the people left MOST BROKEN have EXTRAORDINARY gifts.❤️✊🏾 Thank you to Blitz, Emmanuel, Ibra, Jenn, Pierre, Dikayl, Kwasi and all the brilliant creatives. Thank you to all at Disney for giving this Black woman the opportunity to tell this story. This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride. Love y’all, B

“The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey,” Bey wrote, trying not to get too hype about her passion project. “I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our real history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books.”

On Sunday, Disney+ dropped the first trailer and the Beyhive is probably more excited to see this film’s mash up of “Black history and African tradition” than they were to see Bey’s Nala in the live-action version of The Lion King

Shot in various hot spots around the world, including New York City, Los Angeles, London and South Africa, the trailer features appearances from Kelly Rowland, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell, models Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akechand and hubby Jay-Z, of course.

Aside from being available on Disney+, the film will also be shown on the much of the African continent, Rolling Stone reports, including Kenya, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, Liberia and more. 

Black is King debuts July 31 on Disney+.  
