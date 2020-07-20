Although our summer movie plans are looking a little unpredictable because some cities are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, at least we can stream the creative and visual eye candy of Black is King on Disney+ from our living room theaters.

“This is a story of how the people left most broken have extraordinary gifts,” Beyoncé wrote on an Instagram post, featuring a highlight of the film. “This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride.”

What started as a companion piece to Lion King: The Gift, transformed into a “labor of love,” celebrating the beauty of Black ancestry. But in light of the Black Lives Matter protests, the Houston rocket’s visual album developed a much deeper meaning.

“The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey,” Bey wrote, trying not to get too hype about her passion project. “I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our real history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books.”

On Sunday, Disney+ dropped the first trailer and the Beyhive is probably more excited to see this film’s mash up of “Black history and African tradition” than they were to see Bey’s Nala in the live-action version of The Lion King.

Shot in various hot spots around the world, including New York City, Los Angeles, London and South Africa, the trailer features appearances from Kelly Rowland, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell, models Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akechand and hubby Jay-Z, of course.

Aside from being available on Disney+, the film will also be shown on the much of the African continent, Rolling Stone reports, including Kenya, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, Liberia and more.

Black is King debuts July 31 on Disney+.