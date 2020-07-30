We all know that when Beyoncé drops a visual project, she gives us a work of art. That’s why everyone is on the edge of their seats waiting for her new Black Is King film, debuting tomorrow (July 31st) on Disney+. Beyond the stunning cinematography, fashion and choreography, what we’re excited to see is Beyoncé’s three beautiful children possibly making an appearance. Based on a new teaser that just dropped, it seems we’ll be getting just that.

In a new trailer for Black Is King, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter makes a cameo, flashing a brilliant smile that says, “I’m here to slay.” Her hair is perfectly tied in a bun and decorated with a gold and pearl crown – a look perfect for a style queen like herself.

See her appearance in the trailer below, which happens at the 0:50 mark.

Blue Ivy is no stranger to sharing the spotlight with her superstar parents. The little star in the making lent her vocals to her mom’s “Brown Skin Girl,” featured on 2019’s The Lion King: The Gift. Impressively, it snagged Blue her first NAACP Image Award win. Blue has also appeared in the music videos for Beyoncé’s “Spirit,” “Formation” and in the Netflix documentary “Homecoming” alongside her twin brother and sister Rumi and Sir.

Jay-Z recalls being amazed at Blue’s rap skills when she dropped a freestyle on his 4:44 album. “I start playing the beat, and I was playing it so long that then I just started doing something,” Jay-Z said during an appearance on Rap Radar. “And [Blue] went and got the headphones and climbed on the little stool and then she just started rapping. The pockets she was catching… I was like, ‘Oh shit!’”

What can we say – the girl is just gifted!

Black Is King will make its global premiere on July 31 at 12 am PST/3 am EST.