Essence Fashion Editors Round Up Milan Fashion Week

Ciao Milano! That’s officially a wrap on Milan Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2023. From Italian staples like Max Mara and Emporio Armani and the whimsical camp of Moschino to the highly anticipated debuts of Maximillian Davis at Salvatore Ferragamo (now simply, Ferragamo), Filippo Grazioli at Missoni, and Rhuigi Villasenor (of RHUDE) at Bally, celeb appearances from Solange and Erykah Badu— Milan was full of surprises and new voices.

Naomi Campbell opened Boss, GCDS channeled the bikini bottom, Gucci presented a collection of model twins, Precious Lee stormed the runway at Versace, and Prada made a case for wrinkled clothes.

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 22: A model walks the runway of the Max Mara Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Discover our team’s picks for favorite looks, collections, and moments ahead.

Tahirah Hairston, Style Director

Jil Sander — This look has everything that I need in an outfit: texture, a balance between masc and femme, and a little weirdness.

Shelton Boyd-Griffith, Contributing Style & Beauty Editor

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 22: A model walks the runway of the Prada Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Prada — You’re telling me that wrinkles, something my Black AF parents placed a deep fear in me about, is now — in fashion? Sign me up. Since the beginning of their collaborative efforts, I’ve been eating up everything Raf and Miuccia have presented. This SS23 collection was no different. Look 20, this grey mini dress with a wrinkled asymmetrical design challenges the premise of the mini dress, giving it that slight Prada edge. It’s almost craft-like, almost paper doll-like, as if the mini dress was just placed on the figure.

Greg Emmanuel, Style & Beauty Writer

A model walks the runway of the Blumarine Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

Blumarine — Reinventing denim was one of this season’s hottest runway trends amongst brands like Diesel and Blumarine. For the brand’s SS23 collection, Blumarine continued to hone in on its core design spirit of femininity and Y2K aesthetics while creating new life with denim. The collection at large appeared to be a harmonious blend between “Boho Chic” and “Punk” fashion – inventing “Boho Punk.”