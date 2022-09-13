Gucci Presents A New Exhibition To Honor Changemakers Scholars

Courtesy of Brand

Ahead of September, Gucci announced the 2022 recipients of Gucci North America’s Impact Fund and Scholars Program. To date, the Italian fashion house has awarded nearly $1 million in scholarships to students. Following the announcement, Gucci also revealed its newest brick-and-mortar location in Downtown Detroit – one of the focus areas of Gucci’s Changemakers program. In celebration of the store opening and the brand’s continuous stride to make an inclusive, lasting impact, Gucci highlighted its Changemakers scholars with a multi-media exhibition titled “Building a Lasting Impact” at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit.

For an exclusive opening night of the exhibition, Gucci invited its scholars, along with close friends of the brand, to indulge in an intimate celebration. The exhibition happened to be revealed during Detroit’s Month of Design, and Gucci fully embraced the city’s culture by featuring music by Detroit native DJ BMAJR and a special performance by jessica Care moore of her original poem, commissioned by Gucci Changemakers, titled “We Wear the Working Day.”

The new exhibition spotlights the diverse work of 24 scholars and designers – including an array of art mediums: fashion design, photography, painting, architecture, and digital illustration. Notable guests from opening night included Bethann Hardison, Tommey Walker, Tracy Reese, and several Gucci executives. To align with the brand’s mission of uniting the public with the exhibition to experience the transformative role that design plays in our lives, “Building a Lasting Impact” was open to the public from September 9 to September 11.

Discover the full list of participating Gucci Scholars from “Building a Lasting Impact” on equilibrium.gucci.com.