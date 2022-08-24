Gucci Opens New Retail Store In Downtown Detroit

Courtesy of Brand

Since the launch of Gucci North America’s Changemaker program, the renowned fashion house found natural alignment with the culture and landscape of Detroit, which led to marking the city as a focus area for the program. In fact, this year’s recipients of Gucci North America’s Impact Fund and Scholars program will actually be recognized at The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit in September.

To no surprise, Gucci also opened its newest retail store on Library Street in Downtown Detroit. The new location blends the area’s historic architecture with the brand’s luxurious aesthetic. As part of Gucci’s efforts to implement eco-friendly initiatives in its stores worldwide, the new store will feature innovative technologies to monitor and promote energy efficiency.

The new boutique will cover 3,500 square feet and present an expansive collection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, accessories, jewelry and Gucci Décor. To celebrate the opening of Gucci Downton Detroit, the brand will continue its partnership with Tommey Walker, who is the innovative founder and designer of DETROIT VS EVERYBODY. The second collection of Gucci’s partnership with Walker will include custom patches, a baseball hat, backpack and a belt bag – all pieces will be sold exclusively at the Detroit store beginning in September.

As one of the first global luxury brands to open a store in Downtown Detroit, Gucci’s new endeavors are a reflection of the brand’s excitement about building their connection with the city.