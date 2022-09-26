The Best Dressed Celebrities At Milan Fashion Week SS23

Courtesy of Getty Images

Before fashion lovers and industry professionals made their way to Paris, the industry embarked on an Italian getaway for Milan Fashion Week. This season was quite eventful as some of today’s most popular brands opted to show in Milan, along with this cycle marking the debut for a couple new Creative Directors – including Maximilian Davis at Ferragamo and Rhuigi Villaseñor at Bally. While Milan tends to be one of the premier fashion week destinations for top luxury brands, the celebrity presence and their stylists made sure to bring their best fashions for the shows.

At the Bottega Veneta show, Solange arrived to see Creative Director Matthieu Blazy’s sophomore presentation in a chic, leather parka that was slightly cinched at the waist with matching hunter green, shorts and knee-high boots. Erykah Badu also attended the show wearing a long, white faux fur coat that was embellished with silver hardware in a polka dot like pattern. Aside from having stylish, A-list celebrities attend Blazy’s show, the runway collection earned immediate feedback to be considered one of the top shows for the Spring/Summer 2023 season.

Ahead, discover all of our favorite celebrity fashion moments at Milan Fashion Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023.