Essence Fashion Digest: Vicnate Launches New Collection, Golf Wang's Spring/Summer 2024 Lookbook, And More 

Morgan Otagburuagu

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First off, Nigerian fashion brand Vicnate has released its latest collection. It’s comprised of flowy fabrics and earthy tones for the springtime. Next, Tyler, the Creator’s brand Golf Wang has revealed its Spring/Summer 2024 lookbook. His aesthetic has consistently been his twist on preppy Americana-inspired styles, so the collection reflects that with vibrant colors and classic silhouettes.

Additionally, Nike tapped the NBA star Ja Morant to star in their latest collaborative campaign for a collection designed by Mattew Williams. The basketball player modeled the new yoga line with a fresh take on athleisure. Next, designer Victoria Beckham has been selected to work on a capsule collection with the brand Mango for Spring/Summer has been unveiled. Lastly, renowned designer Phoebe Philo’s eponymous brand announced it will be sold at Bergdorf Goodman, making this the brand’s first brick-and-mortar debut.

Vicnate Launches A New Collection

Lagos-based brand Vicnate has launched its newest collection entitled N°7 for the spring season. The collection consists of billowing dresses and gowns with draping. One dress features an off-the-shoulder detail while another is covered in miniature polka dots with an open back and another is in the same print with a cape-like detail.

“The N°7 collection is a tribute to our customers, who embody a certain kind of soigné – an effortless elegance that transcends trends,” said the designer and creative director at Victor Anate. “We were intentional about crafting a wardrobe that resonates with our clientele, offering them timeless pieces that effortlessly complement their style choices and approach to life.”

The N°7 collection is now available online at vicnate.com.

Tyler, The Creator’s GOLF Wang Reveals Its New Spring/Summer 2024 Lookbook

Tyler, the Creator has zero trouble creating a consistent collection and this lookbook is proof. The Golf Wang Spring/Summer 2024 collection offers a playful take on the rapper’s preppy style. He world-builds with each collection and in this one youth and color take center stage with varsity jackets, lace sleeve button-downs, two-toned hoodies, and polo shirts. Other stand-out pieces include landscape-printed cardigans, denim jackets, a beaded trim zip-up jacket, and matching jorts.

The new GOLF WANG Spring/Summer collection will be available on April 6 on golfwang.com.

Ja Morant Stars In The Latest Matthew Williams X Nike Campaign

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant was tapped by Nike to be the face of the latest yoga collection designed by Matthew Williams. The collaboration works seamlessly with Morant posing in athleisure-esque pieces like sweatpants, a pair of sweat shorts, and a black puffer jacket. The campaign was also photographed by Williams.

The MMW X Nike yoga collection is currently available on nike.com.

Mango And Victoria Beckham Collab On A New Capsule Collection

Victoria Beckham has announced she will launch a new collection under the brand Mango. Her eponymous label is filled with chic and sophisticated pieces that will be reflected in her latest endeavor with Mango. With Beckham’s signature design codes of elevated minimalism and Mango’s essential style, the collection is set for success among their demographics. The two brands share a focus on style, quality, and femininity. The collection will feature pieces that have modern twists on feminine dresses, knitwear, and accessories. This collaboration comes in tandem with the 40th anniversary of Mango.

The Victoria Beckham X Mango collection will be available on April 23.

Phoebe Philo Will Debut In-Store At Bergdorf

Designer Phoebe Philo’s eponymous brand will be sold exclusively at the luxury retailer Bergdorf Goodman beginning April 11. It will only be sold in-store and won’t be available on the retailer’s website. Over 100 styles from her two collections will be available at the brick-and-mortar. This marks the first time the brand will be sold at a physical space. According to WWD, it was confirmed that the Fifth Avenue flagship store will offer an “exclusive in-store experience.”

“Phoebe Philo is without a doubt one of the most powerful design visionaries in the history of fashion,” said chief merchandising officer of Bergdorf Goodman Yumi Shin in a statement to WWD. “We are honored to bring Phoebe’s uncompromising, thoughtful and deeply luxurious work to Bergdorf Goodman in what we expect will be a fruitful, ongoing collaboration.