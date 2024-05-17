6 Fashion Moments From The Week

Getty Images

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, South African designer Thebe Magugu’s eponymous brand has launched its first-ever retail location in Dunkeld, Johannesburg. The designer’s store is “campus” inspired by motifs of South Africa throughout the retail space. Meanwhile, the talented Aria Hughes, is moving up the corporate ladder as Complex’s new editor-in-chief. The announcement came earlier this week with Hughes as editorial creative director role came to a close to open a new door of opportunity.

Next, renowned designer Haider Ackermann was announced as Canada Goose’s first-ever creative director. This came as a shock to fashion Twitter with some lovers of Ackermann’s work questioning this move. Gucci’s cruise show at the Tate Modern took place this week in London. The collection’s warm tones brought out a slew of celebrities to sit in the front row. Additionally, Aleali May has been announced as the first-ever creative director of GRWM Diamonds. Lastly, mother-daughter design duo House Of Aama and Free People have collaborated on a new capsule collection made with self-discovery in mind.

Keep scrolling to know the fashion happenings of the week.

Thebe Magugu Launches First Retail Location

South African designer Thebe Magugu’s retail collection makes its debut in the suburb Dunkeld in Johannesburg. The designer’s 32,000-square-foot store was made with hosting events and exhibitions in mind. It’s a 1931 home owned by three generations of the same family name. The home has been curated for the public as well as the brand’s offices and an atelier. The first floor features spaces made for art galleries as well as a showroom and fitting room, and hosts a few pieces from the designer’s Heritage capsule collection. Magugu has an affinity for naming his collections after university topics, hence his view of this first retail store as a campus of sorts.

“This would almost be like a campus that encapsulates all that I want the brand to become. It’s not just where you can come and buy beautiful clothing, but I really want to have incredible, stellar experiences,” Magugu told WWD.

Aria Hughes Names Editor-In-Chief At Complex

In exciting news, Aria Hughes was announced as the newly appointed editor-in-chief at Complex earlier this week. First, she was the deputy style editor at the brand and in 2022 was promoted to editorial creative director that same year. Her background in editorial has been informed through freelance writing from 2008 to 2015. Before her start at Complex, Hughes was cutting her teeth as a men’s reporter at WWD. She posted the news on her Instagram sharing her excitement for her new role.

“As larger institutions tap into streetwear, sneakers and hip-hop — spaces Complex has always covered — I look forward to working with Noah and the team to evolve our editorial vision. I want to ensure we are telling important stories in an authentic and engaging way that resonates with our growing audience.”

Haider Ackermann Named The First Creative Director For Canada Goose

Earlier this week Haider Ackermann was announced as the first-ever creative director for Canada Goose. The designer’s new appointment is to usher in a new era for the brand into a modern luxury household name. Already on a head start, the designer’s first collection with the brand comes in support and collaboration with Polar Bears International, an initiative to protect the wildlife of cold climates. Ackermann was inspired by a trip to Churchill, Manitoba, also known as the polar bear capital of the world. The collection consists of hoodies in white, green, blue, and black colorways.

“What drew me to Canada Goose is its authentic reputation and drive to stay committed to its purpose. The impact the brand has had on the world around us is meaningful and inspirational,” the designer shared in a statement.

Shop the designer’s first Canada Goose limited edition Polar Bear International collection on canadagoose.com.

Gucci’s Resort Show At The Tate Modern

On Tuesday in London at the Tate Modern Museum, Italian fashion house Gucci held its Cruise 2025 runway show. The collection was a reflection of London and its many contrasts and harmonies, according to the creative director Sabato De Sarno. Pieces in the collection consisted of embroidery, mesh fabrics, floral printed denim, and warm-toned leather. Mesh skirts with sequins, oversized button-downs, suede brown jackets, and chic argyle patterns were also included in the collection.

The Gucci Blondie over-the-shoulder bag made an appearance on the runway which was introduced to the brand in 1971. Notable names sat front row at the large museum space including Solange Knowles and Mustafa the Poet who both wore looks from the collection styled to perfection.

Aleali May Announced As The Creative Director Of GRWN Diamonds

Aleali May has built her fashion career from scratch with titles such as stylist, influencer, model, and designer under her belt. Now she’s adding fine jewelry to her resume with the announcement of her new role as creative director of GRWM Diamonds. She announced on her Instagram her excitement to enter into a new realm of creativity with the brand’s recent launch.

The brand’s ethos is based on the notion that the diamond industry should be transparent while creating a luxury product that won’t break the bank. May’s first collection with the company is based on the evolution of self with butterflies serving as the main motif. In the campaign, Aleali is seen wearing her statement necklaces adorned in diamonds taking the shape of different butterfly silhouettes.



Shop the Metamorphosis collection from GRWM Diamonds on grwm.com. Prices range from $385 to $2,680.

Free People And House Of Aama Release Capsule Collection

Mother-daughter duo Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka have been creating intentional pieces under the brand House of Aama since 2015. Based on the plethora of African and Black folklore, the brand has garnered a community that appreciates intentional design and storytelling. It’s no wonder Free People has tapped the duo for an exclusive collaboration of accessible clothing pieces inspired by cultural heritage and personal exploration.

The pieces in the exclusive collection include sunset-hued silk halter-style dresses, flowing skirt sets, indigo-dyed matching sets, a buttery yellow lace long-sleeve dress, and an amber and green one-piece swimsuit. One-shoulder dyed tops, sarongs, and mini dresses are also included in the collection.

Shop the House Of Aama and Free People exclusive collaboration on freepeople.com. Prices range from $48 to $248 while sizes range from XS to XL.