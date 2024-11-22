Essence Fashion Digest: Telfar To Host NYC Store Opening, Sami Miro Partners With Rent The Runway, And More 

Rent The Runway

This week in fashion brought a series of exciting moments worth highlighting. Telfar is slated to open its New York City flagship store this Saturday. Next, Sami Miro is curating and designing a one-of-a-kind jacket for Rent The Runway. More interesting news awaits: designer Veneda Carter has teamed up with Timberland for a capsule collection featuring experimental footwear and apparel.

Additionally, menswear brand Frère is set to debut its flagship store in SoHo. Meanwhile, Aesye Studio will host a pop-up shopping experience in NYC. Lastly, Diesel has unveiled its Pre-Fall 2025 collection. Keep scrolling for all the latest fashion happenings.

Telfar Is Opening A New York City Flagship Store

Telfar’s initial claim to fame was its signature shopping bag, which comes in a wide range of colors and initially arrived as a mini carry-all. The bag gained popularity due to its functionality, affordability, and simplistic design, making fashion accessible to a broader audience. On Saturday, Telfar is set to open its first flagship store at 408 Broadway in New York City.

The 10,000-square-foot space aims to redefine retail by offering an interactive and community-centric shopping experience. Features include a large LED screen streaming Telfar TV and innovative elements like the “Bag Bar,” allowing customers to engage with the brand in new and immersive ways.

To access Telfar’s store opening RSVP here. The flagship opening will take place at 408 Broadway in SoHo from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sami Miro Collaborates With Rent The Runway

This year, Rent the Runway celebrates 15 years of revolutionizing how women get dressed with its “Own Nothing, Have Everything” campaign, featuring an exclusive partnership with renowned designer and sustainability advocate Sami Miro. As part of the collaboration, Miro has curated an exclusive collection for Rent the Runway’s “Icons” campaign, showcasing her distinctive style and sustainable ethos through a selection of rental pieces available on RTR’s website and app.

To mark the occasion, Miro has also designed a one-of-a-kind upcycled vegan leather jacket made from pre-loved RTR garments, which fans can win via a special Instagram sweepstakes. The brand also recently hosted a shopping event at its flagship location, offering pre-loved archive pieces, exclusive designs, and treasures from Miro’s closet at prices starting as low as $15.

To rent pieces from the collaboration with Sami Miro and Rent The Runway, head to renttherunway.com.

Timberland Releases Capsule With Veneda Carter

Veneda Carter and Timberland have unveiled their latest collaboration, marking the third partnership between the stylist and the iconic brand. Building on the success of their previous collections, this collaboration highlights Carter’s ability to bring fresh nuance to Timberland’s classic staples.

The collection features a striking silver rendition of the classic Timberland boot, alongside a bold blue and white patent leather heeled boot with laces extending up the calf. Another shoe design is a silver lace-up waterproof boot. Apparel includes a two-in-one skirt, a crossbody bag in silver in addition to a vest, a boiler suit, and a parka. To celebrate the collaboration, Carter and Timberland hosted a stylish event at USM Soho on Wednesday.

The latest capsule collection by Veneda Carter for Timberland is currently available on Timberland’s webstore and other stockists including CNCPTS, Sneakersnstuff, and High Snobiety.

GANNI and New Balance Launch Fresh Foam Sneaker

GANNI and New Balance have teamed up again to bring a fresh twist to the New Balance Fresh Foam Trainers, available in two distinct colorways. One colorway has arrived in a grey hue while the other is emblazoned with red and black hits of color. This new footwear capsule blends the signature aesthetics of both brands with bold and modern detailing.

The GANNI X New Balance Fresh Foam Trainer sneakers have launched globally and are currently available on GANNI.com, newbalance.com, and select GANNI flagship stores and select retailers.

Frère Announces New York City Flagship

Frère is launching its first flagship store in New York City, marking an exciting new chapter for the luxury menswear brand under the leadership of François Kress and Davidson Petit-Frère. Known for its sophisticated offerings, including ready-to-wear suits, knitwear, outerwear, and more, Frère aims to redefine the retail experience while paying homage to its Haitian roots. The flagship store, located at 148 Wooster Street in SoHo, NYC, will embody the brand’s fresh take on modern luxury.

“When Davidson and I decided to embark on this journey, we knew we wanted to do more than launch another fashion brand,” said François Kress. “We set out to create a label that would resonate with the cultural pulse of today while remaining grounded in the craftsmanship and attention to detail that true luxury demands. With our shared vision, we are building a brand that reflects a new era in menswear.”

Aseye Studio To Host New York City Pop-Up

Aseye Studio, a New Jersey-based brand founded by stylist Asia Irving is set to host an exclusive one-day pop-up event on New York City’s Lower East Side. The event will showcase the debut of their latest collection, “Student by Nature” which celebrates transformation and life’s ongoing journey. Known for its strong online presence, Aesye Studio is making this rare in-person appearance a special treat for fans and shoppers alike. Attendees can look forward to a seamless shopping experience complete with food, wine, and early Black Friday deals.

The Aseye Studio pop-up will take place at 46 Hester Street on Saturday, November 23 from 12-7 p.m.

Diesel Launches Pre-Fall 2025 Collection

Diesel’s pre-fall 2025 collection is all about denim. Glenn Martens hones in on a new fluid denim and materials treated to look like denim in their upcoming collection. Throughout the collection, the new fluid denim is lightweight and able to drape making it easily used for a tailored jacket and pants. The line also features a long jersey skirt treated to look like denim that has stitching throughout the garment.

“This is a collection about everything in denim, from tailoring to footwear, or pieces treated to seem like denim. The archetypes of denim should be more than just five-pocket jeans: we wanted to push the boundaries and possibilities of our hero fabric. It’s a complete wardrobe with fabric innovations which proves that Diesel is denim, and that denim is Diesel,” shared Glenn Martens, Diesel’s creative director in a press release.

Diesel’s latest collection is currently available online and in-stores.