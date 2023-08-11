Essence Fashion Digest: Naomi Campbell A Victoria’s Secret Icon, Telfar X Melissa Drop New Colorways, And More

Honor The Gift

Some exciting collections for this fall and ongoing collaborations were announced this week. With more drops gearing up to release from Telfar and Melissa, and Pharrell with Adidas, we want to keep you up-to-date with the upcoming season’s latest drops.

Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook is known for his fashionable tunnel looks and for pushing style boundaries, but he also has an impressive eye for design. His brand Honor The Gift has released its Fall 2023 collection and its filled with warm neutrals and an intriguing background story. European brand GANNI is entering new territory with its collaborative two-shoe capsule collection with New Balance. Then there’s Nike, tapping into its Calm Line again, teasing a slip-on shoe that will go with any athleisure ‘fit.

Keep scrolling to stay stylishly informed on what’s new in fashion this week. You might find some shopping inspiration below, we’re particularly excited about the latest colorways of the new Telfar and Melissa’s jelly bags.

Honor The Gift Releases Fall 2023 Collection

Russell Westbrook’s brand has revealed its fall collection. Titled “The Tones Of The Inner City,” the range is inspired by marginalized communities within inner cities. Westbrook’s collection is a two-part release ranging from T-shirts and sweatpants to blazers and silk cowl-neck dresses.

Honor The Gift’s “The Tones Of The Inner City” collection is available now on honorthegift.co. Prices range from $23 to $199.

Honor The Gift

Telfar X Melissa Drop New Telly Jelly Bag Colorways

The newest iteration of the Shopping Bag has turned the internet upside down with new colorways which include brown, black, and pink. The OG purple color of the Telfar X Melissa collaboration is a look, but Telfar knew some prefer neutral, and the new pink fits the summer’s “Barbie” pink obsession. The drop will go live on August 14th at noon Eastern Standard Time and include a restock of the original purple colorway. From experience, these bags will sell out within a minute if you don’t set an alarm, so we implore you to set one

Shop the Telar X Melissa collection telfar.net on August 14th at noon EST.

Ganni X New Balance Sneakers Revealed On The Runway Are Dropping Soon

Danish y brand GANNI has collaborated with New Balance for the second time. The reimagined New Balance 1906R and RC30 were teased in their Spring/Summer 2024 runway presentation in Copenhagen. Inspired by the 2000s style running shoes, the new GANNI X New Balance collection is to be released in multiple colorways: the 1906R will come in “Egret” and “Blazing Yellow,” while the RC30 will come in “Bumblebee Black” and “Yellow.”

GANNI’s creative director shared, “We are so excited to launch our second collaboration with the New Balance team. We had so much fun working on this; there is such a creative synergy between us and a lot of mutual respect for what we both bring to the table.”

Shop the Ganni X New Balance sneaker collaboration on August 16th on GANNI.com.

Ganni/New Balance

Adidas X Humanrace Drops Tonal Sambas Collection

Adidas and Pharrell’s Humanrace have reunited for their latest collaborative effort which features three new Humanrace Samba Colors “Terracotta,” “Charcoal,” and “White.” These colorways were originally teased during Paris Fashion Week SS23 at the Samba Café. Humanrace’s DNA is infused throughout this collection–premium quality ECCO leather and raw materials sourced in the Netherlands are the key textures that make up this luxe footwear range. Pharrell’s dedication to quality design ethics is on display with this drop and sustainable efforts are clear too: these shoes go as far as saving 20 liters of water per leather hide.

The Adidas x Humanrace collection will be available on August 12th at 10 a.m.EST on humanrace.com, retailing for $200.

Adidas/Humanrace

Nike Teases New Release, The Calm Mule

Another mule that the Muleboyz can add to their extensive collection is this one from Nike’s Calm line. The shoe has yet to be released and has been unofficially called the Calm Mule, taking cues from its predecessor, the Calm Slide. The closed-toe silhouette and side cutouts are reminiscent of Birkenstock clogs, according to Hypebeast. The teased colorways come in olive green, gray, and black.

There is no release date or retail price at the moment

Naomi Campbell, Paloma Elsesser, and Adut Kech Are The Faces Of Victoria’s Secret Icon Collection

Victoria’s Secret Icon Collection campaign starring supermodels Naomi Campbell, Paloma Elsesser and Adut Akech is a breath of fresh air. It’s also the newest content release from the brand following its rebrand in recent years. Legendary muse and multi-hyphenate Naomi Campbell and newer “It” Girls Palomer Elsesser and Adut Kech confidently define the new era of icons. Campbell shared the following in an Instagram statement in tandem with the campaign’s release: “An icon isn’t just a title; it’s a rhythm of the runway, the heartbeat of style, and the symphony of strength.” With that, these newcomers, alongside Campbell, fit her definition.