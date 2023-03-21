Telfar’s New Business Model Is For The People

Getty

Telfar Clemens has built an empire from his eponymous brand that has created a community around his hero product, the “Bushwick Birkin,” aka their Shopping Bag. The leather bag gained so much popularity that a Bag Security Program so that people wouldn’t get bots to sell out stock and resell for an egregious price. The Shopping Bag is “for everyone,” as Clemens likes to say; that’s why the brand has so done so well. The security program has derailed the malicious intents of resellers so far.

Now, the brand has announced an even better proposition for its community—we pick the prices.

Say a bag is restocked, and it’s a Medium Bag that usually retails for around $202 or so. We, the loyal shoppers, will be setting the price within demand. Prices will start at a wholesale price, which tends to be quite affordable. Then prices will go up to the retail price. If an item sells out at wholesale price or even just significantly lower than retail, then we are in for a very wonderful treat. This goes for all items on the website, clothing, accessories, everything. I’ve never been more excited about a business model in my life.

For those of you who are like me and have kept things in your cart for months or maybe lucked out of a restock and scoured every resell app imaginable for a Telfar piece, I’m here to tell you there is now huge amounts of hope that the pieces you want will be even more affordable than before. The website already looks like it’s prepared for the wild ride with “We’ll be right back” at the bottom of spinning models dripped out in new Telfar gear.