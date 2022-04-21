Courtesy of Brand

Sustainability continues to stand as an overarching priority to the fashion industry at large, as the industry makes up about 10% of humanity’s carbon emissions. To reduce the industry’s carbon footprint and improve our environment, designers – new and seasoned – are now challenged to not only be innovative with the appeal of their designs but also to be innovative and resourceful with the construction of their designs.

Both Ganni and Priya Ahluwalia’s namesake brand, Ahluwalia, are amongst the fashion companies that hold sustainability as a core responsibility for their business. Similar to their first collaboration, Ganni and Ahluwalia have teamed up to create a collection made out of recycled fabric and upcycled garments – this time created entirely from deadstock denim.

The collection is made up of 16 ready-to-wear styles that showcase the versatility and timelessness of denim. Key pieces include a patchwork trench coat, a co-branded denim suit and tops, and dresses with cut-out details.

“We both try to see possibilities in everything, so giving new life to deadstock material is the perfect way for us to show our community the value of upcycled items,” said Ditte Reffstrup, Creative Director at GANNI, in the press release.

Within the collection, Ahluwalia’s 90s touch blends seamlessly with signature Ganni silhouettes to create a soulful denim universe. “Denim is so interesting, as people from all walks of life wear it,” said Ahluwalia in the release. “We wanted to underline that versatility throughout the campaign and collection.”

This collaboration also marks the announcement of Ahluwalia’s involvement in GANNI’s new creative collective, where the brand intends to invite different talents across industries to collaborate on projects ranging from campaigns to collabs – more collaborators are set to be announced later this year.

Ganni x Ahluwalia is available for purchase now on ganni.com and at Ganni stores.