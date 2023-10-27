Essence Fashion Digest: Mary J. Blige In Valentino, LeBron James For Louis Vuitton, And More

Mary J. Blige/Instagram

This week in fashion, the soulful Mary J. Blige recently wore a tan and black monogram printed Valentino set while on the sea. This look was accompanied with a bedazzled bucket hat, gladiator sandals that she’s always had an affinity for, and large pendant necklaces. Basketball champion, LeBron James has become the face of a Louis Vuitton campaign. James is seen on the billboard in a perfectly tailored black suit and tie holding a fiery red LV monogram bag. The partnership between the NBA icon and the prestigious French fashion house has ushered in a fresh era at the intersection of sports and fashion, demonstrating that style knows no bounds. Fear Of God, a brand synonymous with contemporary and luxury streetwear, unveiled a highly anticipated loungewear collection. Known for its quality and attention to detail, this collection reflects the modern desire for comfort without compromising on style with the classic FOG neutrals and high-quality pieces. From robes to knits, the collection embodies opulence. The French luxury brand Jacquemus joined forces with sportswear giant Nike to release a capsule collection filled with the color orange. From woven vibrant sneakers, denim, and T-shirts, the capsule is the perfect way for luxury to be a bit more accessible.

If you’d like to stay up-to-date on the world of fashion and all its pockets of news or maybe want to shop a bit, keep scrolling.

Mary J. Blige Wears Valentino

Mary J. Blige’s personal fashion sense is consistently on point, even when she appears to be on vacation. She wore a matching Valentino set of a cropped tank and shorts on a yacht that featured a V monogram all over. Her styling of the outfit served as a reminder of our love for Miss Blige. She added her signature gladiator sandals, a bedazzled bucket hat, a few large pendant necklaces to finish off the look. She also wore her signature blonde in braids for the vacation air.

Lebron James Makes His Louis Vuitton Model Debut

It’s high time we saw a basketball star grace a Louis Vuitton campaign, and who better than LeBron “King” James. He’s spotted wearing a sharp, impeccably fitted suit with a tie, and he slings a red LV monogram bag over his shoulder. The entire ensemble could easily pass as an attire fit for a tunnel walk. LV Creative Director Pharrell said that the campaign was inspired by the Canal Street knockoffs of Louis Vuitton bags hence the billboard being on Canal Street.

The Fear Of God Loungewear Collection Has Launched

Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear Of God has done it yet again with the most luxe loungewear collection to date. Thick robes, sweatsuits, boxer briefs and button down tops all in white, gray, and beige, the signature FOG colorways, grace our eyes. If you have a loved one who loves to wear pieces like that around the house, keep this collection in mind before it sells out. Shorts, lounge pants, long and short sleeve T-shirts also comprise the collection.

The collection is available on fearofgod.com.

Jacquemus And Nike Dropped A Capsule Collection

This is a collaboration that lets both brands do the talking effortlessly. Jacquemus And Nike have come together to bring the world a capsule collection filled with playfulness and vibrance. The main star is the shoes which are a bright orange featuring a white woven detail around the outer parts of the shoe that is also available in white and black colorways. Other pieces include a graphic brown Nike T-shirt with an orange print in the back, white short and long sleeve T-shirts with an orange Nike swoosh that come in brown and pink colorways, socks, and wrap tops in pink and white.

The collection is available now on jacquemus.com.