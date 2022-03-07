Courtesy of Getty Images

In the midst of being the star actress of HBO’s second most-watched show in the network’s history, Zendaya is continuing her reign as a fashion icon. Not to mention, her super in-demand stylist Law Roach, was the mastermind behind yet another stellar look – including the one we’re here to talk about.

This time, the unstoppable fashion duo is in Paris for the Spring 2022 Fashion Week cycle. As one of the Global Ambassadors for the Maison Valentino fashion house, we were expecting Zendaya’s arrival at the Parisian fashion show, and anticipating what she would wear of course.

With a very impressive track record of viral outfits, there was no doubt that the 2021 CFDA Fashion Icon would show up in another outstanding look. Parisian paparazzi and excited fans flashed their cameras as Zendaya strutted through in her head-to-toe pink ensemble. For the pink carpet, she was dressed in a hot pink trench coat with matching thigh-high, heeled boots, pink gloves and a pink Valentino bag.

And as a fashion icon does, Zendaya made an outfit change for the runway presentation. She sat front row in a hot pink suit that was embellished with pink flowers, and paired it beautifully with a matching blouse.

Once the Valentino show began, hot pink looks flooded the runway, and it was clear that Zendaya got the memo before – merely an act of trendsetting in real time. Move over Bottega Green, Valentino Pink is here.