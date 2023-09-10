Essence Fashion Digest: Mary J. Blige In Robert Cavalli, Levi’s X Crocs, And More 

Getty Images

This week in fashion has been full of great looks, collaborations, and more. Singer and icon Mary J. Blige kicked off New York Fashion Week with a black Robert Cavalli dress paired with Monika Chiang lace-up heels. Blige performed at a fashion week event thrown by MCM in a full glam look that is true to her authentic style. Recently, rapper A$AP Rocky won an honorable award—the Virgil Abloh Award. The late designer has been a testament to many Black creatives and designers alike that anything is possible. Denim Tears is having a pop-up on September 9th with its third collaboration with Levi’s in SoHo, New York. Recently, the designer resigned from his position as Creative Director at Supreme, citing systemic racism as the underlying cause. Crocs and Levi’s have come together to deliver an unexpected yet intriguing collaboration—-a clog shoe featuring denim panels. Meanwhile, the late rapper MF Doom is teaming up with the streetwear brand Supreme.

We wanted to keep you updated of all things fashion this week. Whether you’re wanting some new Crocs or love a collaboration to shop from or you need outfit inspiration from the one and only Mary J. Blige, continue scrolling.

Mary J. Blige Wears Robert Cavalli

Iconic singer Mary J. Blige wore a black Robert Cavalli cutout corset dress paired with lace-up gladiator heels by Monika Chiang. This look is perfect to start off this season’s fashion week while still remaining true to her personal style. Blige is known to serve looks like this with authentic curation of her style. She didn’t opt for minimalist jewelry as she donned three diamond necklaces, large diamond hoop earrings, a Van Cleef bracelet and a watch.

Denim Tears Pop Up For Its Levi’s Capsule Collection

Designer Tremaine Emory is planning a pop-up for his third collaboration with Levi’s on September 9 in SoHo. Emory seems to be focusing solely on the success of his own brand Denim Tears, which he founded in 2019. The collaborative collection features signature cotton wreath printed denim pieces, as well as a few leather versions of the Type 3 jacket and classic 501 jeans. The collection is inspired by Black biker culture with pieces like western style denim shirts and accessories such as hats and belts to show for it.

The collection will be available online September 12th and will retail from $50 to $900.

A$AP Rocky Receives Virgil Abloh Award

At the Harlem Fashion Row’s 16th annual Fashion Show and Style Awards, A$AP Rocky was among the winners of the evening. The rapper won the Virgil Abloh award, named after the late prolific streetwear and luxury designer. The rapper’s first album cover was designed by Abloh, creating a bittersweet yet full-circle moment for Rocky. In his acceptance speech he said, ⁠”To be a trendsetter, it takes a lot of balls, and, excuse my French, you feel me? Thank you, y’all. The reason I can speak like this in front of you is because of Harlem.”

MF DOOM X Supreme

The estate of the late British rapper MF DOOM, in collaboration with Supreme, pays tribute to his legacy with the Fall 2023 collection. This collection showcases hoodies, T-shirts, and a beanie adorned with MF DOOM’s iconic imagery and graphics. Despite the rapper’s tragic passing in 2020, this collection serves as a celebration of his remarkable rap career and the enduring values he represented.

The collection is available on supreme.com.

Levi’s X Crocs

The Muleboyz would be proud of this collaboration as Levi’s and Crocs have created the perfect denim mules. The comfortable and breathable shoe is the second time that the two brands have collaborated. This time, they’ve crafted an impeccable denim clog with meticulous stitch design details that truly elevate the piece. The rich indigo blue color, coupled with intricate threading to form geometric patterns across the shoe, is simply exceptional.

The collaborative shoes are expected to be available on September 22nd on crocs.com according to Highsnobiety and will retail for $85. ⁠