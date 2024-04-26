Essence Fashion Digest: Louis Vuitton’s Latest, A$AP Rocky’s Merch, & More

Louis Vuitton

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First off, Louis Vuitton’s first drop of their Pre-Fall 2023 men’s collection by creative director Pharrell Williams has finally arrived. This is the creative director’s latest pre-fall collection for the French fashion brand. Meanwhile, rapper and fashionable dad A$AP Rocky has casually dropped new merch to coincide with his impending album Don’t Be Dumb.

Next, sneaker brands Reebok and JJJJound have joined forces again for a collaborative sneaker. The new shoe offers a “quiet luxury,” street style energy. Additionally, rapper Drake has collaborated with the brand L’Art De L’automobile. The new racing collection was donned by the rapper a month ago at a basketball game, making the collection’s debut a splash. Lastly, luxury fashion brand Michael Kors is hosting a pop-up in Paris in honor of its new Colby handbag.

Louis Vuitton Unveils Its Pre-Fall 2024 Collection

Pharrell William’s first pre-collection with Louis Vuitton has been unveiled. The Pre-Fall 2024 men’s collection by the creative director follows the theme of traveling. Williams has worked with this theme once before with his Resort 2024 collection. The connective power of travel through nautical themes is experimented with in this collection featuring pieces like structured balloon-shaped trousers in black and tan with matching zip-up collared jackets and striped suits with sailor caps. Other stand-out pieces in the collection are a blue and white varsity jacket with an LV script motif, button-down short sleeves with a Louis Vuitton signature logo, and a monogram checkered light salmon suit. Accessories include carry-ons in bright quilted yellow, printed handbags, and a mini duffle-shaped bag.



Shop the Pre-Fall 2024 Men’s Collection on louisvuitton.com.

A$AP Rocky Drops New Merch

Rapper A$AP Rocky is teasing his upcoming studio album with a merch drop with prints “Don’t Be Dumb” on them, the same title as his album. The rapper had announced a fourth album was underway last year and this merch drop solidifies that. Pieces like a “bulletproof” shirt, hoodies, and tank tops with the same print as the shirts are now available. The merch also includes rhinestone T-shirts with a photo of the rapper and the text “Don’t Be Dumb” displayed on the back. Fans can expect orders to ship in four to six weeks.

Shop the “Don’t Be Dumb” merch online at awge.com.

Reebok And JJJJound Collaborate On Another Collection

The sneaker brands Reebok and JJJJound are releasing three new pairs of sneakers as a part of a new collaborative collection. The neutral shoes come in a light gray, a light beige, and a deeper tan. Each pair is made with suede material that enhances the color schemes seamlessly. The brands have previously teamed up before, dropping the Club C 85s just a week ago.

Shop the latest Reebok and JJJJbound sneaker on May 9 at JJJJound.com and on May 15 on reebok.com.

Drake’s Nocta Collaborates With L’Art De L’automobile

Drake’s brand Nocta has dabbled with sportswear for basketball with sneaker drops and other athletic endeavors with the outdoors. Now, the brand is set to release a racing collection with L’Art De L’automobile. The rapper recently wore a two-toned blue racing jacket at the Houston Rockets versus the Cleveland Cavaliers game. More from the collection include a yellow and light green graphic long-sleeve top, a yellow and beige zip-up windbreaker hoodie with white paneling, buttery yellow track pants and black pair as well, a black hoodie, and an earthy green T-shirt. Accessories include racing gloves in green and orange, and a cap in seafoam green with the Noct logo displayed in the middle.

Michael Kors Hosts A Paris Pop-Up

Fashion brand Michael Kors is bringing its Spring 2024 campaign to life in Paris for an immersive pop-up. Hosted in the Marais district, the pop-up features three rooms focused on sensory experience with the images in each room photographed by Mert Alas. The Colby bag is a new release under the Spring collection and is highlighted in the pop-up. According to WWD, this new event was created to target aspirational shoppers. The first room in the pop-up features multiple screens with a clouded light to represent the California weather. The second room is for the new bag with it on display while the third room features effects to visualize a swimming pool.

“We wanted to bring the sunny, graphic energy of Los Angeles, where the campaign was shot, to another one of my favorite cities, Paris, as we celebrate the spirit of the next-gen jet set around the world,” Kors said to WWD.