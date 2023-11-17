BFA

This week in fashion was an eventful one. There were a few events and happenings that caught our attention. For instance, Issa Rae appeared at a special event hosted by Off-White and Farfetch in a striking look. Next, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were spotted wearing matching Loewe outfits. Rocky wore a navy blue quarter-zip pullover while the singer was in a fiery red version. The stylish mom and dad duo wore the same pieces but styled them differently. Rihanna tucked her jacket into a pair of baggy jeans with a black belt and paired it with a Yankees baseball cap while Rocky wore his outfit with a pair of Western-style jeans.

Rapper 21 Savage has either made a million-dollar purchase or he’s part of the rollout of Louis Vuitton’s newest It bag. The stylish monogram carry-all that was released under Pharrell’s new reign as creative director has been garnering traction swiftly. Next, Balenciaga keeps pushing the envelope with a new design of a towel skirt that retails for about a smooth $1,000. Reebok has also launched a luxury line entitled Reebok LTD with elevated silhouettes. The range includes a multitude of colorways like red and white, gray and pastel blue, and more.

Nigo’s auction of his rare fashion items with Joopiter has been revealed, people were able to see Louis Vuitton trunks, Bape sneakers, BBC X Goyard bags, and more. The multi-hyphenate has impeccable taste. Lastly, sacai, Nike, and fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier have released a look at their futuristic sneakers. Crafted with a gorgeous woven detail the shoe is set to arrive in a white colorway and also a multi-colored design.

If you’re curious about the happenings of the fashion world this week, keep scrolling.

Issa Rae Stuns At Off-White _LOGIC and Farfetch BEAT “Imaginary” Launch Event

BFA

Earlier this week, Issa Rae attended a private event hosted by Off-White _LOGIC and Farfetch Beat in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of the former. _LOGIC is a new platform that will house collaborations and capsule collections. Rae arrived in a sheath dress emblazoned with distinct graphics in a deep grey hue. Notable attendees of the evening which was hosted at Delilah included Ibrahim Kamara, Law Roach, Ryan Destiny, Halle Bailey, Tinashe, and more. Off-White’s _LOGIC collection will be available online at Farfetch’s official site and Off-White’s e-commerce shop on November 20.

Sacai, Nike, And Jean Paul Gaultier Are Releasing A Collaborative Shoe

Nike

The three brands have announced a plan to release the Nike x sacai x Jean Paul Gaultier Vaporwaffle. The shoe comes in two gorgeous colorways. One leans more towards a minimal gray color while the other is an explosion of color. Both feature a checkered woven detail throughout the upper of the shoe.

The shoe’s debut was seen on the Jean Paul Gaultier runway in 2021 when sacai was Jean Paul Gaultier’s first guest designer. The brands were able to blend Nike’s woven technology into the shoe while representing the haute couture nature of the fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier. The footwear features the sacai classic touch of a double tongue, shoelace, and swoosh.

This shoe will be available on November 22 exclusively at jeanpaulgaultier.com.

A$AP Rocky And Rihanna Are Spotted Wearing Matching Loewe

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are making matching outfits cool again. The happy couple were out on a casual stroll and threw on quarter-zip Loewe jackets in navy for Rocky and red for RiRi. Rocky sported Western-style baggy jeans while the singer and entrepreneur wore a pair of baggy ripped jeans. Both belted their bottoms, tucked in their jackets and wore baseball caps. If you’re ever wanting to wear matching outfits with your significant other, take notes from the coolest mom and dad on the planet.

Rapper 21 Savage Wears The Million-Dollar Louis Vuitton Speedy Bag

In the fashion capital Paris, the Atlanta rapper was dripped out head to toe Louis Vuitton. He wore a leather brown checkered set from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection and brown Supreme X Nike Air Force 1s. He accessorized with the popular million-dollar Louis Vuitton crocodile leather Millionaire Speedy Bag in yellow. Pharrell’s hand in this new era of the brand seems to be working out well. The handbag was previously seen in a campaign featuring LeBron James back in October.

If you’d like to get your hands on Louis Vuitton’s Millionaire Speedy Bag, it is only available to VIP clients.

Balenciaga Drops Its Towel Skirt, Retailing At Almost $1K

Fashion is really never that serious and the more we know that, the better. Balenciaga dropped a Towel skirt that retails for $925. The brand has been getting sillier and sillier, going back to its recent campaign of cheeky one-liners like “Probably not what you’re looking for.” This skirt just goes to show that fashion truly can be a frivolous and even funny industry. This doesn’t take away from real issues in the industry but it does shed light on the fact that sometimes, we’re taking it a bit too seriously.

Reebok Has Launched A Luxury Line With A New Sneaker Silhouette

The sneaker brand Reebok has launched its first luxury line called Reebok LTD with a new shoe called the “Premier Road Modern.” The brand had conceptualized a luxury line in September with not much information out, until now. The new shoe is an homage to Reebok’s Premier Running line. The whole line is a dedication to making old things new as it features a plethora of silhouettes receiving elevated updates. The “Premier Road Modern” has a high fashion feel to it with its futuristic allure and slightly chunky fit. The shoe comes in a plethora of colorways like blue, black, gray, and green.

The “Premier Road Modern” from Reebok LTD is available now on ssense.com. The shoe retails for $220.

A Close Look At Rare Pieces From NIGO’s Auction With Pharrell’s Joopiter

Pharrell’s Joopiter has shown off some of his long-time partner Nigo’s archival pieces. The designer and art and fashion connoisseur has the most impeccable taste in objects. From stacks of Louis Vuitton white rainbow monogram trunks, archival Bape sneakers, and even Goyard bags in collaboration with Billionaire Boys Club were up for auction. Vintage Levi’s and ‘00s Audemars Piguet watches were on display to bid on too. The whole space was filled with incredibly curated fashion items.

The NIGO: From Me To You auction with Joopiter has closed.