21 Savage’s It's All A Blur Tour Wardrobe Elevates The Relationship Between Rap And Fashion

Getty Images

This year, Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur tour has kept the internet buzzing. It hasn’t just been about the performances though, the custom looks both rappers have worn have also kept rap fans fed. The dynamic duo has kept things interesting style-wise from Chicago to Brooklyn and beyond where they’ve held their sold-out performances. But, Atlanta’s 21 Savage has perhaps taken the most risks when it comes to his looks. In the past, he might have relied on T-shirts and baggy jeans–but he’s now leaning on Fatima B., a New York-based stylist, and costume designer–she’s the one responsible for his experimental and enjoyable tour style.

21 Savage’s music is legacy-defining, and his wardrobe should reflect that. We believe that was a guiding principle behind his tour looks. The punchlines he delivers in stadiums over trap beats deserve a compelling wardrobe to accompany them. Rather than leaning on Southern hip hop style inclinations of the past, Fatima is pushing 21 Savage to embrace custom designs and iconic brands like Burberry. He’s no fashion novice, he’s rapped incessantly about brands like Saint Laurent–he’s even attended a show for that same brand. The late Virgil Abloh also previously tapped the rapper to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign back in 2021. With this lineage in tow, he’s the ideal muse to continue the historic relationship between rap and fashion.

To kick off the tour in Memphis, the artist wore a look created entirely by Fatima. Comprised of an oversized leather jersey and matching shorts, the pieces were a head-turning juxtaposition alongside Drake’s white tee and pants which the pop star chose to wear with a red apron. Emblazoned with flames and the words “4L,” 21 Savage’s two-piece set, set the tone for the rest of the strong looks he’s been wearing since June. Nothing about Fatima’s costuming is off-kilter, instead, her creations are spot-on and authentic.

For a separate tour stop where Drake was seen wearing yet another red apron (a nod to Savage’s Slaughter Gang Records), 21 Savage comes out in a custom Proleta Re Art matching set. Comfortable yet chic, this distinct moment by the Japanese designer brings more attention to the ongoing elevation of the rapper’s style. This look included a utilitarian-inspired vest, a T-shirt, loose trousers, and a ski mask–the cream, baby blue and kelly green bandana print bring it all together.

By the time night one of the tour’s Barclays Center show dates, the preciseness of 21 Savage’s uniform had already become clear. For this stadium appearance, he appeared in a set designed by his stylist that was reminiscent of the other leather outfit he’d worn in Memphis. This one featured “SG” on the front and flames too. The Nike Air Force 1’s he wore are on-brand for him and are also a cheeky nod to dark activities that these sneakers are often associated with. Additionally, the matching gloves are not excessive, they are the ideal accessory.

Night two in Brooklyn was perhaps the artist’s finest moment of the tour thus far. Further signaling his new fashion era: he wore a custom bedazzled look designed by Burberry’s Daniel Lee. The ‘fit consisted of a long sleeve emblazoned with a swan motif–it also included pants patterned with the classic Burberry plaid motif. Fatima spearheading this isn’t a small feat, it showcases her eye for meshing high fashion with one of rap’s biggest Southern stars.

Another poignant tour-style moment also took place at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. For the first evening at the historic location, 21 Savage explored a maroon and cream color palette. Leaning towards a more avant-garde-meets-streetwear look Fatima called upon Ding Yun Zhang. Zhang created a sporty two-piece offering made up of an “SG” jersey with power shoulders and shorts for the rapper. Accessories included suede ACG boots and a maroon New York Yankees fitted cap.

These defining moments on tour have placed 21 Savage even further into the fashion conversation. 21 Savage’s costuming on tour has also provided proof of how fashion brands can create authentic cultural moments that don’t feel off-putting. By merging streetwear classics with high fashion brands, Fatima is breaking barriers that still exist within the industry. For some, rap is considered a gauche genre that cannot be taken seriously in the pop culture lexicon, but these key looks prove that, that notion is merely a fallacy.