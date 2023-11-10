This week in the fashion world there is a bevy of news that is timely and worth taking a deep dive into. First up, Nicki Minaj has received her first Vogue cover. Released yesterday, the December issue features a stunning spread shot by Norman Jean Roy. This moment for her feels timely given the forthcoming release of her next album Pink Friday 2 (out on December 8).

Next, H&M and Rabanne’s collection recently landed in-store and online. The glitzy pieces have been at the top of our minds as of late. The range merges high street with opulent signature metal-inspired designs. This collaboration is bringing accessible luxury to fashion enthusiasts, blending the unique aesthetics of both brands. In more exciting news, Edward Enninful has signed to WME. This marks a new era for British Vogue’s first Black editor-in-chief.

Frank Ocean, who we are all waiting for to drop another album in utter desperation to hear his art, has ventured into the world of jewelry design as we know with his brand Homer. Ocean recently crafted a wedding ring for Tremaine Emory, the founder of Denim Tears. It seems there is nothing the singer can’t do as the ring was a gorgeous gold band with diamonds intentionally placed throughout.

Lastly, the bustling streets of New York City are welcoming another brick-and-mortar storefront as the luxury fashion house Valentino has opened its flagship store. The store sits right in Manhattan where foot traffic is never really stopping.

Moschino Creative Director Davide Renne Passes

Jeremy Scott’s successor at Moschino, Davide Renne has passed away. Confirmed today, Renee had begun the new role on November 1, his appointment was announced on October 16. In a statement, Massimo Ferretti, Chairman of Aeffe SpA, shared: There are no words to describe the pain we are experiencing at this dramatic time. Davide joined us only a few days ago when a sudden illness took him from us too soon. We still can’t believe what happened.” He added, With Davide, we were working on an ambitious project, in an atmosphere of enthusiasm and optimism for the future.”

Nicki Minaj Receives Her First Vogue Cover

In her first Vogue cover story, Nicki Minaj opens up about being a mother, conquering the music industry, and more. At one point she declares “For me the idea of accepting what you can’t change—it just never clicked with me before.” In the spread shot by Norman Jean Roy, Nicki is styled by Max Ortega in a variation of looks which include pieces by Alexander McQueen, Vetements, Ferragamo, and Marc Jacobs. For the cover, she wears Valentino Haute Couture.

Edward Enninful Signs To WME

At 18, Edward Enninful was appointed as the fashion director at i-D, and since then he has been on a unique and inspiring climb within the fashion industry. Most recently he announced he’d be stepping down from his role as editor-in-chief at British Vogue. A few days ago, news broke that Enninful has signed to WME, a well-regarded talent agency according to Variety. WME will oversee film and TV rights to his memoir “A Visible Man.”

H&M X Rabanne Release New Collection

An unlikely pair that we never saw coming was the collaboration between H&M and Rabanne. The collection consists of silver and gold dresses with fringe, chainmail-inspired bags, and even a headpiece made of metal material that would work perfectly for a holiday party. Other pieces that are a bit less loud include track jackets, bralettes, and a fuzzy longline coat. The collection is exuding elegance and for a fraction of the usual price.

The collaborative collection is available now on hm.com and in-store at select locations. Prices retail from $34 to $749.

Valentino Opens A Flagship Store In New York City

The luxury fashion house Valentino is now shoppable in the heart of Manhattan’s busy street, Madison Avenue. The store features three floors of luxury apparel and accessories and a revolving art gallery which was curated by New York’s Magazzino Italian Art Museum. As soon as you walk in, you know you’re in a luxury space filled with high ceilings, high-end clothing, and bespoke furniture for seating. The walls feature red velvet while shelves are illuminated to show off the sparkling accessories. On the menswear floor, in the basement, the floors are a lilac color to contrast the black and concrete colors of the shelving. There’s even a Desede Snake Sofa from the ‘70s in the expansive retail space. If you find yourself in New York, the flagship store is a must.

Frank Ocean Designed Denim Tears Founder Tremaine Emory’s Wedding Ring

While Tremaine Emory’s drama with Supreme has subsided, he got married, and none other than the singer Frank Ocean designed his wedding bands. The Blonded singer is known for his keen eye for design with his jewelry brand Homer. The brand seemed like a left-field thing to do but honestly, it’s a genius way for him to continue world-building. Through Homer, Ocean designed bespoke wedding bands for Emory and his wife. The bands are a simple gold with diamonds engraved intentionally throughout.