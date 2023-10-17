Another White Male Designer Was Just Appointed Creative Director Of Moschino

Getty Images

On Monday, Moschino announced that its latest creative director would be Davide Renne. This appointment feels tone-deaf given the uproar that surrounded Alexander McQueen’s recent announcement of Sean McGirr in the same leading role as Renne. Renne will take the helm of Moschino following the departure of Jeremy Scott in March. Scott was previously in the same role for over a decade. Renne is tasked with leading the women’s and men’s lines in addition to overseeing accessories, according to Reuters.

Beginning on November 1, the powers that be will look to Renne to lead Moschino into a new chapter. Helming a brand like Moschino is exciting, and yet the uproar that ensued following Sean McGirr’s appointment as creative director at Alexander McQueen is tough to ignore and turn a blind eye to (two things can be true). Especially as the industry is making it apparent that white male designers will strictly helm houses no matter the backlash–with this news the heavily male-dominated luxury fashion industry is continuing to sludge forward.

In days, Renne will join the heads of Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, and Alexander McQueen who are all white men–he’s now a part of something that feels much larger than being described as a trend, it’s even larger than being called a “boys club” to be frank. Moschino is not owned by Kering, however, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, and Alexander McQueen are. In fact, it is downright off-putting given the critical perspectives that have referenced the unsavory feeling that is noted each time a pivotal appointment is made.

Renne recently wrapped a longtime role at Gucci where he led womenswear design. He spent 20 years of his career at the Kering-owned brand and was a mainstay there (during his time at the brand he worked under Alessandro Michele and also Frida Giannini).

Even with this tutelage and the grit it takes to stay at a brand like Gucci for 20 years, one might note that new and fresh ideas could be warranted at some point.

Renne will debut during Milan Fashion Week in February 2024.