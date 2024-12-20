Essence Fashion Digest: Bevy Smith Hosts H&M Holiday Market, Luar Introduces Footwear, And More

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, Bevy Smith hosted the Buy From A Black Woman Holiday Market at H&M’s Harlem location. Next, Zendaya wore Donna Karan for the Variety Actors on Actors video series. One piece of news that caught our attention? Luar introducing footwear.

Up next, former Swarovski designer Cali Hellerman has launched her own jewelry label. In equally exciting news, jewelry brand PDAPAOLA has officially opened its first New York City boutique. Keep scrolling to learn about the fashion happenings of the week.

Bevy Smith Hosts Buy From A Black Woman Holiday Market At H&M’s Harlem Store

Buy From A Black Woman and H&M partnered to host the third stop of their 4th annual holiday market at H&M’s Harlem store. The pop-up shopping event was hosted by Harlem native and media personality Bevy Smith. The intentional event showcased seven Black women-owned businesses: Adorned in Taji, BLK Alchemy, Dejha B Coloring, Effie’s Paper, LAMIK Beauty, Sibahle Teas, and The 125 Collection.

The Buy From A Black Woman Holiday Market presented by H&M kicked off in Toronto on November 30, then reached Los Angeles on December 7 and will reach its final stop on December 21 at H&M’s Time Square location. The multi-city shopping event will feature 25 Black women entrepreneurs. Aside from the Holiday Market there are other initiatives like the BFABW Inspire Tour and Black Woman Accelerator Program. Nikki Porcher’s organization Buy From A Black Women (BFABW) and H&M have teamed up to create a supportive ecosystem for Black business owners.

H&M

This week Raul Lopez, the designer behind Luar launched his first footwear design. Titled the Jehan Belted Mule, the shoe arrives in three variations, brown, black, and a pebbled design in black. The new silhouette features a strap and a Luar “L” on the vamp section.

Additional shoe designs will be on the horizon for the New York City-based brand next year including thigh-high boots, a flat heeled shoe, and seasonal launches, according to Vogue.

The Luar Belted Mule is currently available online on Luar’s website. Pricing starts at $530.

Luar

Zendaya Wears Donna Karan

Earlier this week Variety debuted its Actors on Actors video series starring Zendaya and Nicole Kidman. In it, Zendaya wore a grey sleeveless top and skirt with a slit designed by Donna Karan, paired with her signature Louboutin So Kate heels. Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach, have been effortlessly curating standout looks together for over a decade. Their synergy is undeniable, consistently delivering timeless and sophisticated ensembles every time Zendaya steps out. This appearance was no exception. With her hair styled in its natural state, giving the impression that she’d woken up looking flawless. Her outfit, though simple, was impeccably tailored, showcasing her signature style.

Article continues after video.

Cali Hellerman Debuts Jewelry Line

Cali Hellerman, longtime director of operations for the loafer brand Blackstock & Weber and former jewelry designer for renowned names like Lorraine Schwartz and Swarovski, has ventured into a new chapter by launching her own namesake jewelry line. This week, she unveiled four stunning new earrings: the Cali Stud, a square-shaped emerald stud with a gold border; the Nikki Ear Clip, featuring a stud nestled inside a corner of a gold L-shaped bar; the Joanie Hoops, bold hoops with small dot detailing on the outside; and the Lexi Stud, a classic silver stone framed in gold.

The Cali Hellerman Everyday Essentials collection is now available on calihellerman.com, with pieces priced between $148 and $245.

PDPAOLA Opens A New York City Flagship Store

Sitting at 346 Bleecker Street in New York jewelry brand, PDPAOLA opens its doors in NYC inviting guests to join an intimate atmosphere with an earthy interior and an elevated shopping experience. The fine jewelers offer 18k gold and lab grown diamonds.

“Entering the U.S. represents a significant step in our brand’s international strategy, since the American market undoubtedly leads the global demand for fashion and luxury. For PDPAOLA, it is one of the markets where we see strong growth potential in the medium to long term,” shared Humbert Sasplugas, co-founder and CEO of PDPAOLA in a statement.