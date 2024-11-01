Essence Fashion Digest: Bianca Saunders Announced As Nominee For BFC Award, Awake NY X Jordan Launch Sneaker, And More

Getty Images

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, the British Fashion Council announces its nominees for the BFC Foundation Award. Streetwear brand Awake NY collaborated with Jordan brand on a limited edition of the Jordan 1 silhouette. Next, Yara Shahidi wore Sezane to commemorate a new collaboration.

Next, Russel Westbrook’s Honor the Gift launched its holiday collection. Lastly, EBY released its newest bra featuring patented technology. Keep scrolling to learn about the fashion happenings of the week.

British Fashion Council Announces BFC Award Nominees

The British Fashion Council has announced the contenders for the BFC Foundation Award at The Fashion Awards 2024. The nominees include Bianca Saunders, Aaron Esh, Chopova Lowena, Labrum London, and Tolu Coker. “The BFC Foundation is dedicated to ensuring the future success and growth of the British fashion industry by focusing on three key areas: education, grant-giving, and business mentoring,” according to a press release.

The winner will be revealed at The Fashion Awards on December 2 at Royal Albert Hall.

Awake NY And Jordan Brand Launch Sneaker Collaboration

New York-based streetwear brand Awake NY and Jordan have collaborated on a new version of the Jordan 1. Originally, it featured a red version with a white base, but in the latest version, red replaces the red. This dropped just in time, aligning with the New York Yankees colors to show their support for the New York-based team. Additional details include a co-branded inner tongue label with “Awake NY” stamped on the heel. Awake NY’s “A” logo is also stitched on the shoe’s mudguard.

The Jordan Air Ship X Awake NY “Game Blue” is available via a raffle on awakeny.runfair.com for $150. The sneakers are also available in-store while supplies last.

Yara Shahidi Stepped Out In Sezane

Actress Yara Shadidi stepped out in a head-to-toe Sezane look to celebrate their new collaboration with Laura Brown the former editor-in-chief at InStyle. Beginning with a white skin-tight turtleneck as the base, Shahidi layered it with a red leather blazer with buttons lining the inside and straight trousers with a pointed toe.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: Yara Shahidi poses as Sézane and Laura Brown fête the launch of ‘French Enough’ Act 2 with an intimate dinner in LA on October 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Sézane)

Honor The Gift Launches Its Holiday Collection

Honor The Gift has announced their holiday collection titled “Inner City Entertainment.” Whether you’re gearing up for the holiday season by doing early shopping or engaging in seasonal activities, this collection is ideal for enjoying any holiday fun. The capsule includes a matching sweatsuit in shades of green, a multicolored zip-up shearling, and a matching white waffle set.

Honor The Gift’s Holiday 2024 collection “Inner City Entertainment” is currently available in-store at the brand’s Los Angeles retail flagship and online on honorthegift.co.

Honor The Gift

EBY Launches New Category-Defining 3D Precision Bra

Intimates brand EBY patted technology from the Golden Gate Bridge when developing their new bra. Created with optimal support and comfort in mind, they developed a bra with a 3D Wing Suspension and optimally developed cups, which remains a long-awaited solution for bra wearers. By eradicating the metal wire, EBY instead opted for a nylon thread, taking over the duty of the wire.

EBY’s Precision Bra is available online now. Pricing starts at $66. The bra ranges in sizes XS to 2XLDD, including all shapes and sizes.