Getty Images

On Monday night at this year’s Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street, actress Dominique Fishback captured the spotlight in a deconstructed gown by Givenchy. Fishback, known for her role in this year’s Amazon Prime series “Swarm” is no novice when it comes to sartorial choices. The Gotham Awards which celebrates independent films became a stage for Fishback and her stylist Madison Guest Tomares to both shine.

Fishback was nominated for “Outstanding Performance In A New Series,” following her depiction of her character Dre in “Swarm.” The dress she wore to the awards show didn’t disappoint. The train on the number cascaded perfectly and didn’t overpower the rest of the look. The neckline featured one-shoulder detailing, exposing her shoulder tattoo and part of her decolletage. The rest of the dress appears as if it was reconstructed with panels of black glistening fabric pieced together by diamond-clad ringlets.

Bryan Bedder/Variety/ Getty Images

The actress’s red carpet style is a mix of elegance and out-of-the-box silhouettes thanks to her stylist Madison Guest Tomares. Tomares kept Fishback’s jewelry refined with a pair of diamond drop earrings and a few silver rings. Fishback’s faux locs were pulled up into a slightly messy bun contrasting the high-fashion dress with an almost casual hairstyle, giving the full look balance. Last week at Variety’s Power of Women event, Fishback wore a pink satin dress with oversized sleeves and off-shoulder detailing designed by Carolina Herrera and styled by Tomares. Her hair was in an elevated bun and wispy bangs on the sides. For jewelry Tomares opted for a dainty necklace on her neck and on her feet, pointed-toe heels.

Last night’s Givenchy look reminds us that Fishback is a red carpet darling and one to watch when it comes to fashion. Though she didn’t win a Gotham Award, her role in “Swarm” was still one of the year’s most impressive television performances.