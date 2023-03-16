What The Stars Of Amazon’s Swarm Wore For Their Premier

Getty

Hollywood’s finest hit the red carpet for the premiere of what we’re sure will be a hit movie coming out March 17th called Swarm that stars R&B superstar Chloe Bailey and Dominique Fishback, who play teens that are obsessed with a Beyoncé-esque popstar that turns them rampant. The show is timely as Beyoncé’s tour has been announced, and ticket sales have been an unfortunate battle to obtain. This isn’t Bailey’s first time in an acting gig, but it sure feels like it since she’s a supporting character in the show. Both young women took the center stage on and off screen for their premier party with Amazon.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Chloe Bailey attends the “Swarm” Red Carpet Premiere and Screening in Los Angeles at Lighthouse Artspace LA on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Bailey opted for a grey cracked leather ensemble in a slight mermaid cut, strong shoulders, and a cutout right at the bust. The detail at the neck is the best part, as it creates a belt effect with silver grommets that match the belt toward the bottom of the dress. While Fishback wore a bright neon yellow two-piece set with a tie detail at the waist and a long textured train that actor and musician Donald Glover offered to carry into the premiere screening.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: (L-R) Chloe Bailey, Dominique Fishback and Donald Glover attend the “Swarm” Red Carpet Premiere and Screening in Los Angeles at Lighthouse Artspace LA on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Donald Glover wore a very Donald Glover outfit that was a gorgeous tan against his skin and has a worn-in cashmere texture to it. The button-down had hidden buttons, and the matching pants gave the red carpet a casual vibe to it, as many celebrities aren’t dressing up as much as they used to for a red carpet event. The most we’ve seen in dramatics this year was for the Oscars and the Vanity Fair afterparty.

The show is set to stream on March 17th on Amazon Prime, and both Bailey and Fishback look incredible on and off the screen. We wonder what Beyoncé thinks of the show and if she’ll make any comments on her fans unwavering dedication like the ones in the show.