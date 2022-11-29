Home · Awards & Events

Danielle Deadwyler, Gina Prince-Bythewood Among Honorees At Star-Studded Gotham Awards

The annual ceremony held in New York City recognizes achievements among independent film and media creators.
Film Award season has officially kicked off with the 2022 Gotham Awards held at Cipriani Wall Street Monday night. The 32nd annual ceremony which takes place in New York City recognizes groundbreaking independent work in film and television.

Danielle Deadwyler received the award for Outstanding Lead Performance in feature films for her role as Mamie Till-Mobley in this year’s Till. Deadwyler received her first Gotham Award just a year ago as part of the cast of The Harder They Fall. Director Gina Prince-Bythewood also received one of three career tributes throughout the night — along with actress Michelle Williams and comedic actor Adam Sandler — for her work from her first feature, Love & Basketball, through to her latest film, The Woman King.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 28: (L-R) Jonathan Majors, Pamela Poitier, Sherri Poitier, Anika Poitier and Derik Murray attend The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute)

During the ceremony, legendary actor and activist Sidney Poitier was posthumously awarded the second annual Icon Tribute, which was accepted by his daughters Anika, Pamela and Sherri Poitier. Actor Jonathan Majors also announced the creation of The Gotham Sidney Poitier Initiative, created to support the next generation of filmmakers. The program will center on mentorship, scholarship, project funding, and career advancement with the goal of continuing Sidney Poitier’s legacy.

In addition to these entertainers, a number of other stars filled the room and walked the red carpet for this year’s Gotham Awards. Scroll below to see who was in attendance.

01
Gina Prince-Bythewood
Gina Prince-Bythewood
02
Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri
03
Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors
04
Janelle James
Janelle James
05
Tramell Tillman
Tramell Tillman
06
Sadé Clacken
Sadé Clacken
07
Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira
08
Amanda Warren
Amanda Warren
09
Lupita Nyong’o
Lupita Nyong'o
10
Brian Tyree Henry
Brian Tyree Henry
11
Taylor Russell
Taylor Russell
12
Dee Poku Spalding
Dee Poku Spalding
13
Charmaine Bingwa
Charmaine Bingwa
14
Elegance Bratton
Elegance Bratton
