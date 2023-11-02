Doechii’s Latest Tour Look Showcases Her Style Evolution To Fashion Girl Status

Getty Images

Doechii, the fashion-obsessed rapper has hit the road with Ice Spice for Doja Cat’s headlining Scarlet Tour. For their first stop in San Francisco, she is giving her fans a taste of how her style has evolved in recent years. Since she is one of the most exciting artists of the moment its no surprise that she wore a denim look designed by Masha Popova, it was a momentous fashion moment.

Styled by Sam Woolf, the outfit blended Doechii’s distinctive grungy style with Popova’s unique design cues. Popova hails from Ukraine and is known for transforming zero-waste textiles into conversation starters. The denim front slit dress with denim hot shorts was a bold statement for Doechii. She pulled off this daring look, proving her versatility and once again showcasing that she thoroughly enjoys experimenting when it comes to her style. Makeup consisted of a glowing look by Dee Carrion, and the intricate, tiny bantu knots that accentuated her hair were done by Malcolm Marquez.

Woolf tells ESSENCE.com, “Doechii grew up in Tampa, Florida so she’s referred to as the swamp princess and we really wanted to embody this on the opening night of the tour.” He noted that he and Doechii wanted to show different elements of her style.

The intricacy of the look was innovative with the cutout right at the bust, the cinched waist accentuated the artist’s curves with lighter shades of denim, and the ruched sides added dimension. “I’ve always loved Masha’s work, it’s really unique and I love giving young designers a platform to showcase their work,” Woolf adds. “She’s always been supportive of both Doechii and [me] since we started working together. For me it’s about mixing cool young designers and bigger brands.”

The rapper’s fashion evolution has been so fun to watch as she’s not afraid to try new things and with the help of Woolf she’s been able to nail her aesthetic in recent months. They push one another creatively and give each other feedback. Lately, the stylist has been elevating her looks like her recent New York Fashion Week outfits featuring pieces by Kim Shui to Luar.

One recent standout moment came during this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. The rapper was styled in a daring Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2023 runway gown courtesy of Woolf. The intricate gown featured crystals and bedazzling all over, a slight fringe at the bottom of the dress, and an open back, so taking risks has never been an issue for her.

“It’s super collaborative. I’ve introduced her to lots of designers and she’s really open-minded to trying new things and she loves taking risks,” says Woolf of their creative process. “Doechii really pushes me to think outside the box and bring the ideas we discuss to life in an elevated and fashion-forward way.” He feels that her most recent look, in particular, shows off the different elements of her style and personality from edgy, sexy, boho, and chic, making “swamp” a fashion moment. We couldn’t agree more.