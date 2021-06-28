Dior Men

Cactus, Texas and Mo. City were the first three additions to the moodboard to set the tone and psychedelic design for the Spring 2022 Mens Dior Show. Grammy-nominated artist and designer Travis Scott worked alongside the iconic fashion house on delivering Cactus Jack Dior, the first full Dior collection ever created with a musician, as well as the hottest collection since early ’00s Gaultier.

“A conversation – between two friends, two cultures, and two different eras – results in a collection that explores the identities of a groundbreaking modern musician and the heritage of one of the leading Parisian couture houses,” Dior wrote about the collection and collaboration.

The collection pays intricate homage to the deserted scenes of Texas, which is not only the birthplace of Scott, but is also where Christian Dior visited to celebrate the debut of his collection in 1947 to the United States. Dior Men

The full collection consists of tops, jackets and pants astutely tailored for a precise fit along with a string of clever graphics and spotless colored looks tying together sportswear with couture. Dior Mens artistic director Kim Jones also collaborated with Dior Joaillerie artistic director Victoire de Castellane on a jewelry piece — a cactus necklace, blooming with precious gems — made especially for the show. Shoes were also a huge part of the collection with three various designs of black, beige and brown. With tops washed to resemble tour merch and accessories derived from ’60s archives, the collection delivers an original take on the traditional garb.

The entire collection packs an ultra-fun flair with an added sense of maturity from the colors used which features cooler hues of jet blacks and dusk greys, to warmer tones of soft pinks and mocha shades of brown, and a striking spice of lime greens and seaside blues.

Dior Men

“It’s a label and a movement, an idea and an inspiration that we try to instill and keep moving,” Scott told WWD. “Trying to help the world with new design and inspirational experiences.”

A clip of the show blazed through the internet with countless retweets and likes of a clip showing Scott playing “Mo City Don” by Z-Ro as the models trekked the wanderlust runway. The track is a historically legendary piece to Mo. City, TX culture which further nods to Scott’s way of always bringing representation of where he’s from. Travis Scott played Mo City Don at the Cactus Jack for Dior Summer 2022 Show pic.twitter.com/D278O5SsIK — Creative Director (@TiaNakole) June 25, 2021

A few notable pieces include: a white button down with a splash of blue overlayed by a drawing by George Condo as well as sweater vest of the word “Jack” which is derived from Scott’s creative venture “Cactus Jack” spelled from the Dior Oblique Logo.

Noted by WWD, the show was a ”riot” as fans bombarded their way towards Scott which prompted an impormptu mosh pit. The presentation seated 500 guests and while it was Dior’s first men’s runway show in months, it’s also the first major celebrity fashion moment in Paris since Covid-19.