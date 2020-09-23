Leyna Bloom Talks Activism And Taking Control In New Dior Short Film

Photo: Getty

Whether or not she’s walking on red carpets, Leyna Bloom always has her chin up. Her posture is confident—fitting for a multi-talent with unwavering nerve and striking beauty.

Featured in Christian Dior Parfums’ new short-film portrait series, Dior Stands with Women, Bloom—a self-affirming transgender woman of color— says walking with her chin up is a form of activism. “And the next generation needs to see that,” she adds. “They need to see women like us, in the position where we can take control.”

The Dior Stands with Women initiative aims to do just that, by sharing stories of 10 extraordinary figures.

“People that think that women shouldn’t speak or shouldn’t have power or shouldn’t be seen in these spaces. I’m showing them that we can do it. We have the brains, we have the beauty, we have the nerve to do it,” Bloom continues. “We run this world. And we need to be in the position for people to see that.”

Courtesy of Dior

With the hashtag #DIORCHINUP, you can check out more inspiring stories from exceptional women on YouTube, including actress and producer Charlize Theron.

Dior partnered with Theron, who is one of their brand ambassadors, to support the CTAOP (Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project ) Youth Leaders Scholarship—which will cover college tuition for South African students who are highly involved in their communities.