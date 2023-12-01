Desyrée Nicole Is Tapped By Detroit Pistons For A Special Collection

Ron Ronson

Desyrée Nicole, the designer and creative director behind Todd Patrick was tapped by the Detroit Pistons in recent months to create a special collaboration. Today, Nicole shares a closer look at the collection that celebrates the team she grew up rooting for. Originally from Waterford, Michigan, the designer’s brand has grown significantly since her appearance on Netflix‘s “Next In Fashion.” The luxury menswear brand named after the designer’s brother was founded in 2016. Since then the growth in design practice, following, and brand recognition has become hard to ignore.

Nicole’s six-piece collection features two T-shirts, one in an upcycled paneled blend and one with a team jersey printed in red. It also includes a gray hoodie with the Detroit Pistons logo on the chest, a zip-up workman jacket with both brand logos on the chest, a pair of athletic pants, and athletic shorts. Each of these pieces include the signature Todd Patrick relaxed silhouettes blended with textured combinations. The collection will be available for purchase exclusively on December 2 at 2 p.m. at the Little Caesars Arena. It will be part of an immersive pop-up.

Ron Ronson

It’s a beautiful thing as a creative when they give you the keys, without telling you no during the process,” Nicole said on the new collection. “I’m thankful to be in the space with the Pistons and the NBA and I think this will shift the way lifestyle is approached from teams across the league.”

Ron Ronson

The designer’s relationship to basketball is a close one as she used to play for the Eastern Michigan Women’s team as a point guard. As a self-taught designer, her expertise in pushing new narratives and unique style has caught the attention of celebrities like rappers Big Sean, Dave East, and actors Michael B. Jordan and Kevin Hart, who have been seen in her Todd Patrick designs.

Ron Ronson

Bilal Saeed, Vice President of Brand and Marketing Strategy said in a statement: “The Detroit Pistons retail collaboration with Desyrée Nicole of Todd Patrick, a female designer with Michigan roots, furthers our commitment to representing community, court and culture and in this case, creativity.”

Fans can shop the collection via the exclusive pop-up at the Little Caesars Arena. The collection’s quality is luxury but the price point is made to be accessible with prices ranging from $50 to $150.