Couture Look Of The Day: Sabrina Elba Is Parisian Chic At Elie Saab Haute Couture

Getty Images

It’s only day three of Paris Haute Couture Week and Sabrina Elba has appeared in a statement-making look. The stylist and fashion historian Kim Russell is once again showing her prowess for putting together elegant looks. Elba is a fashion star that we’ve had our eye on for quite a while. At the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show, the paparazzi snapped a few shots of her head-turning outfit.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

While braving the Parisian weather, Elba donned a black fitted blazer with a cinched waist and capri-style trousers. Russell has been good at putting Elba in cohesive looks. Monochromatic looks seem to be a running theme in Elba’s style like her burgundy Anthony Vaccarello outfit for Paris Fashion Week in September of 2023, and her most recent Gucci look that we highlighted days ago.

This all-black ensemble’s accessories were comprised of black leather gloves to add texture, sheer black tights, and a skinny scarf. In hand to contrast her monochrome look was a stark white coffee cup that acted as another effortless accessory, this felt very Parisian. Her jewelry was very minimal but still tied in the look seamlessly: a diamond ear cuff and diamond stud earrings.

Her looks throughout Haute Couture Week have been solidifying her as a rising style icon. We’re looking forward to what she has in store for the rest of the week. If she’s coming to New York Fashion Week, we know we’re in for a treat with Russell as her trusty stylist.