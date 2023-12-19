Lil Nas X And Coach Announce New Capsule Collection

Coach

Coach is gearing up to release a capsule with Lil Nas X. For his latest creative feat, the rapper who is an ambassador for Coach is also the face of a campaign for the brand.

The Lil Nas X Drop capsule will include pieces and looks the artist handpicked and customized from Coach’s Winter 2023 collection. Stuart Vevers, the brand’s creative director also worked with Lil Nas X on the curation of items.

Lil Nas X selected all the pieces that will be available to shop including shearling coats and Americana-inspired varsity jackets with patches that were personalized by the rapper about his life. The pieces feature graphics that are inspired by the rapper’s live concerts as well. The whole collection was also customized by the rapper to embody who he is. In the campaign, he’s wearing these extravagant and bright pieces to communicate his personal style. The range features other pieces from the Winter 2023 collection of ready-to-wear, bags, footwear, a leather biker jacket, T-shirts, and accessories coming in vibrant colors and featuring the Coach brand motif.

“Our winter collection is inspired by my belief that fashion is about exploring and celebrating all of who you are. To create the collection, we twisted the Coach archives and were also inspired by Lil Nas X’s connection to music and nightlife,” Vevers said in a statement to WWD.

The colorful bags in the collection feature graphics like cats, a sunset with a face on it, and a bunny in a star, giving this winter collection an exciting twist. Lil Nas X can be seen wearing the pink leather biker jacket in the campaign as well as the matching furry boots that will be available. He’s also seen in the tan shearling jacket, a graphic T-shirt, and high-top sneakers. This range curated and customized by the rapper shows why the brand would tap him to do so, it’s filled with the energy he brings to the music industry.

The “The Lil Nas X Drop” will be available on coach.com and in select stores on December 26. Prices retail from $95 to $2,200.

