Jam + Rico Tapped By Claire's To Create A Caribbean-Inspired Collection

Claire’s has joined forces with Black-owned jewelry brand Jam + Rico to create a vibrant collection. The newly released capsule is Caribbean-inspired and is created with gold-plated pieces–it is comprised of key items that include silhouettes of palm trees, cowrie shells, flowers, and blue hues to reflect the ocean and embody the spirit of summer. Made up of 20 pieces in total, the range can be mixed, matched, or layered.

Founded by Lisette Scott in 2016, Jam + Rico is influenced by the designer’s Jamaican and Puerto Rican heritage, her designs are ruminations of the past with her family in the Caribbean. The brand is largely known for its bold take on accessories.

“The goal was to create a collection that not only captures the essence of Jam + Rico’s inspiration but also appeals to and delights the existing Claire’s customer base,” Scott shares. She added, “By combining innovative designs, versatile styles, attention to detail, and limited-edition pieces, we created a playful and unique jewelry collection that captures the imagination and offers customers a truly distinctive and enjoyable accessory experience.”

Lisette who is a member of the Natural Diamond Council’s Emerging Designer Diamond Initiative has also previously launched collaborations with Moda Operandi, Greenwich St. Jewelers, and Target. Notably, her pieces have been worn by the likes of Ariana DeBose, Michelle Buteau, and Ashanti.

This collaborative collection with Claire’s allowed Scott to channel her passion for empowering youth and also self-expression. She reimagined her designs to fit into playful narratives to encapsulate youth in its purest form.

The Jam + Rico and Claire’s collection is available now on claires.com and in-store. Prices range from $20 to $55.