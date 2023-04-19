Claire’s Announces Its Luxe Line

The brand that we all went to to get some shiny and glam accessories for any last-minute event, prom, or girl’s night is coming out with a new line—and it’s giving luxe. Claire’s, the pinnacle of some of our teen and tween memories of getting our ears pierced and our first shopping trips at the mall with no adults around has dropped CLuxe, its new demi-fine line filled with high-quality metals and jems that elevate any old outfit with a statement piece as well as everyday essentials.

We all loved and still love the brand for it’s accessibility to the generations that love fashion but don’t always have the access to fine jewelry because of prices. Claire’s demi-fine line is catered to the generation after Gen Z “Gen Alpha” who are even more care free and socially aware. The collection features necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings made of 18 karat gold, white gold, platinum, lab-grown diamonds, and gemstones of different colors and shapes.

The CLuxe by Claire’s line is staying true to the brand’s original ethos of offering on-trend styles that can be mixed and matched or worn individually to allow costumers to express themselves however they please. All the pieces are of the highest quality to last longer and your Gen Alpha kid will be able to take care of these pieces with ease.

If you’re a parent looking into buying higher quality jewelry for your child this might be the collection to shop. The pieces prices range from $25 to $120 and will be available to shop April 20th on claires.com and in select stores.