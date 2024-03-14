The Cinched Waist Is Back

Getty Images

The Spring/Summer 2023 runways had a few cinched waists that made headway like Ashlyn, A.W.A.K.E. Mode, and Rejina Pyo. However, a cinched waist was seen on the Fall/Winter 2024 runways as well, solidifying the trend. Shows like Schiaparelli, Acne Studios, and Wiederhoeft caught our attention with a few pieces featuring the cinched waist detail. When seen on the runway, the cinched waist effect was through jackets or dresses with a tailored waist, and corsets. Even the 2024 Spring/Summer runways featured a cinched waist like Vivian Westwood, Dior, and Versace.

We can look to John Galliano’s recent Maison Margiela haute couture show in February as the first big wave of cinched waists being used. The corsets on these models were less than practical but it did set a precedent for the forthcoming lineup of other shows which presented belted or snatched waists. Now, this might be concerning for those who practice body positivity or body neutrality as we’re seeing a decline in plus-sized and straight-sized models on the runway, according to Vogue Runway. However, many body types can partake in the rising trend.

PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: A model walks the runway during the Acne StudioS Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

If you’re aiming to try this trend out you could style it the same way these runway shows did. That was through mostly outerwear like blazers, coats, and jackets or you can go the extra mile with a corset over a T-shirt or button-down. The latter is similar to the way Galliano has models styled in his recent haute couture presentation. Styling this trend can take you out of your comfort zone as we’ve been so used to casual, leisure, or athletic wear as a norm.

The ongoing trend is the polar opposite of minimalistic looks and streetwear leaning clothing comprised of baggy pants, jackets, and T-shirts. The pandemic surely had a long-lasting effect on womenswear, sweats and casual attire became widely accepted—but now women and fashion lovers are getting dressed up again.

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 22: A model walks the runway at the Versace fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

A cinched waist is a defining physical representation of femininity, and the popularity of it showcases how significant expressing oneself has become in the style lexicon and global fashion market. When we look at these runways like Wiederhoeft’s recent show that featured an ultra-feminine sweetheart neckline dress with a Victorian-era snatched waist or the Versace Spring/Summer show playing with a classic collarless blazer jacket with a womanly silhouette, it’s hard to deny that this isolated trend will be going anywhere anytime soon.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Dries Van Noten Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Another facet of the accentuated and tightened waist is using a belt to do the job. For instance, Proenza Shouler’s Fall/Winter 2023 show featured a model in a black blazer with a leather rope belt tied tightly around the waist. Another example, look to Dries Van Noten’s Spring/Summer 2024 show which showcased a denim trench coat with a belt detail to cinch the waist. If you’re wary of what the trend might look like on yourself, this is the best option to try first.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: A model walks the runway at the Wiederhoeft fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Starrett-Lehigh Building on February 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

While there can be some mixed feelings about this trend’s longevity, remember that these types of instances cycle out often and are replaced with others that might be agreeable to how you envision yourself dressing on the daily. This is a new era in comparison to the one with the cinched waist’s baggy contemporaries, and we’re excited to see where it turns next.