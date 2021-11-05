Champion Teams Up With KNC Beauty To Empower All Women Through Athleisure

Courtesy of Brand

KNC Beauty, founded by Kristen Noel Crawley, is teaming up with Champion to present the brand’s first fully size-inclusive collection – ranging from XS-3X in all styles. The iconic athletic brand was inspired by the community of women built around KNC Beauty to create an athleisure collection that encourages all women to be their own champion. “Champion has been such a dream brand to work with,” said Crawley. “What I loved most was that they trusted my vision and were also aligned with true female empowerment, diversity and inclusion – something that KNC Beauty is all about.”

The collection will include an assortment of hoodies, sweatshirts, joggers, biking shorts, leggings, and t-shirts. Each piece will include Champion’s and KNC’s logo, along with motivational scripts to empower every woman that wears it. “I wanted to instill confidence in everyone that wears it so you’ll notice key phrases such as ‘Be Your Own Champion’, to serve as a reminder that we’re all worthy of greatness,” Crawley tells ESSENCE. The refreshing take on athleisure will retail for $70 and under.

California’s ComplexCon, which will be co-hosted by Crawley and taking place on November 6th, will be where the collection will be unveiled for the first time and available for purchase. In addition to revealing the collection at the two-day cultural festival, Crawley is also utilizing the opportunity to offer complimentary booths to female entrepreneurs.

“As the first Black woman in this role, I wanted to make sure that I found ways to give back by providing opportunities for other female entrepreneurs,” Crawley shared. “I’ve hand selected a few up and coming brands to have their booth comped so that they can showcase their work in front of thousands of fans.”

Champion x KNC Beauty will be available to shop on champion.com and in Champion stores starting November 17th, and on December 8th the collection will be released at Champs Sports, Foot Locker, Nordstrom, PacSun, RSVP Gallery and Tilly’s retail stores in the United States.