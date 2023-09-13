Celebrity Look Of NYFW Spring Summer ’24 Day 5: June Ambrose

Getty Images

June Ambrose is known for her signature hat accessories and this season’s fashion week she had to bring out her New York Knicks hat adorned with bunny ears. Ambrose is one of the few people in fashion that’s had a very consistent personal style. We’d day it’s a healthy balance of street wear and high fashion. At the Concept Korea runway presentation, Ambrose sat front row wearing mainly orange and blue hues. Even her bag had a nice touch of copper tones. Her top was a wool button down with no collar and checkered print while she kept her pants a neutral white to let the rest of the pieces have a moment.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: June Ambrose attends the Concept Korea fashion show during New York Fashion Week – September 2023: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on September 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )

Her shoes were pointed toe heels, a nice touch of detail to add dimension to her ‘fit. The bag she wore was, of course, an Hermes Birkin bag because if you didn’t know, she’s really that girl. We love how she plays with silhouettes and high fashion pieces with her ‘fits. She finished off her look with a large pair of rounded orange sunglasses, which is another signature of her style. The color story she told was perfect from head to toe. Ambrose’s looks this season have been really lovely to look at. It’s refreshing to see someone with such a strong sense of self and style throughout a chaotic week like fashion week.