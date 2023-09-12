Celebrity Look Of NYFW Spring Summer ’24 Day 4: Saweetie

Lex Ro

Rapper Saweetie looked red hot as she was waiting outside of the LaQuan Smith runway show. She showed out in an all red sequin look with a sexy cutout right in the middle. The rapper has never not shied away from eye-catching look and this season’s New York Fashion Week gets to see that from her. As she’s coming into Smith’s runway show, she makes it known that she’s that girl by simply showing up with this look. The dress is a floor length, long sleeve gown adorned with sequins on every inch of the garment.

She kept it simple with her jewelry and wore an infinity shaped diamond bracelet and earrings with a floral yet geometric shape. The dress’s detailing is superb with slits on the sleeve right where the rapper’s hand is.

The cutout on the dress just shows that that trend has yet to die, as they can elevate any look. In Saweetie’s case, the cutout is on the edgier side, making it the perfect juxtaposition against the fiery red and sequins. We’re sure Saweetie will be serving many more edgy, sexy looks like this for the rest of the New York Fashion Week season.