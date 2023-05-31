Saweetie And Rapper YG Confirm Their Romance With Baecation In Cabo

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for 4Hunnid

Rapper Saweetie has been spending some time away from the spotlight and in the arms of a new lover. The artist, 29, was photographed loved up with rapper YG, 33. The two were in Cabo on what looks like a baecation. The “Best Friend” rapper sported a barbie pink bikini and box braids.

Recent pictures of the Cali rappers confirms rumors that were circling about the two dating in March. At that time, they were seen getting close after a Rolling Loud California performance. The following month, Saweetie and YG were spotted at Coachella and at a restaurant in Indio, Calif.

Both artists have had public relationships in the past with other celebrities. Saweetie dated former Migos member Quavo for three years until they broke up in March 2021. Their breakup came after video leaked of them having an altercation in an elevator.

Saweetie insinuated the rapper was unfaithful during their relationship with tweets that said she’d endured “betrayal” and “hurt”.

On an episode of Caresha Please with Yung Miami earlier this year, she gave insight into why their relationship ended, attributing it to “differences.” But she admitted that she thought they had something special.

“I thought we was gonna spend the rest of our lives together,” she said. “With him, I knew it was the one. It was different.”

YG, on the other hand, dated singer Kehlani in 2019. Their relationship didn’t last as long. The former couple’s romance was over by the beginning of 2020 and also ended due to cheating. Kehlani was more explicit about what she experienced.

“I’ve seen his phone and there just was things that I just didn’t need to see that were not surface level things,” she said during an interview with The Breakfast Club. “They were very deep and intricate and I felt like, ‘Oh, maybe I need to take a step back because I don’t think we’re on the same page as this.’”

As for Saweetie, when asked last year what she wanted in a partner moving forward, she had this to say.

“I know what I want now,” she said. “I want someone to mentally stimulate me… It’s really important. This journey that I’ve been going on, I’ve been meditating, I’ve experienced like, the higher version of myself through meditation, and it’s just given me a lot of like, clarity [into] what I want and don’t want.”

Guess she might have found something she wants in YG. We’re rooting for them!