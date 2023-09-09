Celebrity Look Of NYFW Spring Summer ’24 Day 1: Taylour Paige 

Darrel Hunter

Day one of New York Fashion Week was a success with glamorous runway shows and eye-catching street style looks. Actress Taylour Paige was among the stylish crowds of people gearing up to peek at the looks from designers. Paige’s street style look was minimal and sleek; reminiscent of a mod aesthetic ‘60s era model. She donned a cream-colored dress that cascaded gracefully to the hem, paired with knee-high glossy black boots seamlessly picking up where the dress left off.

Darrel Hunter

She kept it simple with her jewelry—just a ring, and mix matched silver earrings. One of them featured a hoop adorned with a beading charm, while the other earring dangled. Paige carried a chic black leather shoulder bag to elegantly contain her belongings, with the exception of the newspaper she clutched like a fashionable accessory. To complete the outfit, she used her hair as an additional accessory. Sporting a high top knot hairstyle with fringe bangs, it added the perfect finishing touch to her look.

We can’t wait to see what the actress and other celebrities will be wearing this season.