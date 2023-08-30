Sheryl Lee Ralph, Zendaya, And Victoria Monét Shining In Black-Owned Brands This Week

Sarah Jakes Roberts

Celebrities championing Black designers symbolize a positive shift in the fashion industry. For a while it was feeling pretty quiet when it came to supporting these creatives within fashion post-COVID but, some key celebs show that this is something their stylists are tying to their talent’s personal image. When a celebrity uses their platforms to amplify underrepresented voices, they evoke change and help create a future where more emerging Black designers have a higher chance of receiving the recognition they deserve.

Saweetie turned heads in a stunning Sergio Hudson bright Barbie pink cropped wool jacket, and black tights, effortlessly combining a look we’d describe as edgy glam. Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph looked gorgeous in her rainbow-colored KAPHILL jacket for Backstage styled by daughter Ivy Coco Maurice. Victoria Monét sported her new Brandon Blackwood Mini Kendrick Trunk Bag with her sparkly tie top and low-rise black pants. Zendaya also has a Sergio Hudson moment in a baby blue button-down dress with a belt detail at the waist with a pair of power pumps for Elle.

Get into these celebrity co-signs for inspiration or the push to hit purchase on a few Black-owned pieces below.

Sarah Jakes Roberts In Bruce Glen

Minister, writer and businesswoman Sarah Jakes Roberts looks stunning in a colorful Bruce Glen shirt and pants set. Bruce Glen is a Black-owned brand founded by twin pastors turned designers so it’s only fitting that T.D. Jakes’ daughter wears a piece by them. She let her vibrant clothes do the talking and kept the rest of her look simple with minimal jewelry and silver pointed pumps peeking from underneath the satin flowy pants.

Sheryl Lee Ralph In KAPHILL For Backstage

Sherly Lee Ralph’s daughter Ivy Coco has been getting her right for every appearance she has. This time she styles her mom in a colorful rainbow jacket from KAPHILL for one of her many looks for Backstage. Ralph smiles wide and regally with voluminous hair and drop earrings to keep the focus on the jacket.

Victoria Monét Wearing Brandon Blackwood

This all-black Y2K-inspired look that Victoria Monét wore features the perfect accessory by Brandon Blackwood. The Kendrick Mini Trunk Bag is holding all of Monét’s essentials and provides a cohesive accessory that also pairs well with her outfit. She’s taking it with these low-rise black pants and a bedazzled cropped wrap top.

Zendaya In Sergio Hudson For Elle

Zendaya will always give us America’s Next Top Model poses with that fierce face and this time she does it in Sergio Hudson for Elle. She looks effortlessly chic in a blue button-down dress from Hudson’s Collection 11 and power pumps. It fits her like a glove with the belt detail on the waist. She keeps the dress as the center of attention with her slick back braided ponytail and minimal jewelry on her ears.

Saweetie Wearing Sergio Hudson

Another Sergio Hudson moment that had us gagged is this pink wool cropped top and black tights look on rapper Saweetie. She gave us Business Barbie with this look and intersected that serious energy with something a little more playful.