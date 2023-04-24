Celeb Look Of The Week: Teyana Taylor At The 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Getty Images

If there’s one thing the A Thousand and One actress is going to do — it’s serve us body, face, and fierceness. At the Daily Front Row’s 7th Annual Los Angeles Fashion Awards, Teyana Taylor wore a Mônot figure-fitting tight bodice dress with a plunging neckline. The dress was full of bells and whistles with vertical stripes and sheer panels at her ribcage and black gloves that go over her toned biceps. The multi-hyphenate has always had an incredible eye for putting looks together but also just visuals in general, which is why it makes perfect sense that she’s just officially announced her role as creative director for Latto. Over the past few months she’s helped the breakout rap star create some pop culture moments, including her Coachella set.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: Teyana Taylor attends the Daily Front Row’s 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic )

Taylor is all about the drama this night and in the best way possible. You’d think an all-black look wouldn’t make a splash like this, but the thigh-high slit and ruching on the side take the cake. This is Taylor’s year for pulling serious looks, and we’re excited to see what more comes from the multi-faceted creative. She wore a strappy black heel and Chanel sunglasses with a black beaded detail and a lip ring that she’s been prone to wear. On top of that, a classic pixie that suits her high cheekbones finished the look perfectly.