Grammy-Nominated Rapper Latto To Launch ‘777 Radio’ On Apple Music 1: Watch The Trailer

Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

Today, Grammy-nominated artist Latto announces the launch of 777 Radio, a limited series airing exclusively on Apple Music’s global live-streaming radio station Apple Music 1.

Apple Music’s news also comes with a new promotional trailer, taking place high above ground. “Welcome aboard 777 Air. I’m Big Latto, and I’ll be your flight attendant today,” the “Big Energy” rapper said during the video footage. “Please make sure to put the BS on airplane mode and leave all your baggage at home. ‘Cause we goin’ outside, baby. Sit back, relax and enjoy the ride.”

With her new show, the Atlanta native seeks to reach another level of transparency outside of her rap career, playing more of a curatorial role at 777 Radio. “I’m going to keep it very personal and play what I actually listen to,” she told Apple Music about the show. “I’m going to highlight new artists that I feel like the world needs to hear, artists that I think deserve more spotlight. I listen to a lot of female rap, so definitely supporting the girls, and definitely a lot of Southern music.”

Courtesy of Apple Music

On the inaugural episode, Latto welcomes singer, songwriter and actress Chlöe, who discusses relationships, body image, comparisons with her sister Halle and more. The two previously collaborated on the song “For The Night,” which the Praise This star debuted at last year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival.

777 Radio is named after Latto’s acclaimed 2022 album 777, which preceded a list of accomplishments, such as her multi-platinum smash “Big Energy,” her two Grammy nominations, her People’s Choice Award win, and several other accolades.

Latto’s 777 Radio will air biweekly on Thursdays on Apple Music 1 at 11am PT / 2pm ET, beginning March 30th.

See the trailer for Latto’s 777 Radio Apple Music 1 show below.