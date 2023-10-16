Cardi B Stuns In The Latest SKIMS Cotton Campaign

SKIMS

SKIMS tapped Cardi B for its latest “Cotton Collection,” which features brand new iterations of their best sellers and most tagged collection. The campaign was made to celebrate the rapper and all that she’s contributed to pop-culture and music with her influence. She’s the first female rapper to win a Grammy for Best Rap Album as a solo artist, so it’s a no-brainer that SKIMS would want her as the face of this collection. The collection itself includes pieces like leggings, biker shorts, underwear, sports bras, and dresses in an array of neutral and warm deep tones of green.

“I’ve always loved the SKIMS Cotton Collection,” shares Cardi B in a statement. “It’s so sexy and makes me feel snatched yet comfortable while hanging out at home. The new styles and colors I wore on set are even better, and I can’t wait to wear them all the time.”

The star who keeps rising has won other accolades like eight Billboard Music awards, fourteen, BET Hip Hop awards, and six American Music awards. Her trendsetting wasn’t going unnoticed by SKIMS.

The campaign was shot and directed by artist and photographer Vanessa Beecroft, a longtime creative partner of SKIMS. Cardi is seen wearing pieces like a dark green maxi dress, a matching biker short set in a light neutral tan, and a workout set with a deep V-neck bra top and high-waisted leggings. She embodies the SKIMS woman easily so this choice of her starring the collection was the right one.

The collection is available today on skim.com.