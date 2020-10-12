Cardi B Announces First-Ever Reebok Footwear Collection

This Saturday, on the eve of Cardi B’s birthday, the rap superstar announced the next breakthrough in her Reebok partnership – a shoe collection.

This weekend, the “Bodak Yellow” performer turned 28 and celebrated with friends and family in Vegas, but not before handling business. Prior to her bday festivities the Bronx bred entertainer posted on her Instagram that she will be releasing her first pair of sneakers.

“I’m kicking off my birthday weekend by announcing I am officially dropping my first ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection.” she wrote. While most of us will have to wait, a few fans will get their hands on the “Club C” Cardi sneaker early. “As my birthday gift to my loyal fans I’m dropping limited pairs tonight on Reebok.com,” she concluded.

Cardi’s new sneaker was designed to be unapologetically in your face, much like the rapper. Taking cues from her recent iconic fashion moments, Cardi was inspired by bold design, taking the classic Reebok Club C silhouette to the next level.

The Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection will be out November 13th. For more information visit Reebok.com