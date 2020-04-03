Through this pandemic, many healthcare workers have been on the front lines and fell victim to a shortage of medical supplies. Due to the current stockage of mask and protective gear from what seems to be everyone in the world, doctors and nurses have been without the necessary gear to take care of COVID-19 patients.

Due to this shortage, a multitude of companies nation wide have stepped in to provide resources and financial donations to help with the lack of supplies. The latest brand to make a much-needed donation is Brooks Running – most popularly known for it’s sturdy athleisure wear.

This week, Brooks Running launched a shoe donation program and will be providing 10,000 pairs of shoes to healthcare professionals across the country. Healthcare workers can visit brooksrunning.com and sign up with their name, address, shoe size and the name of their employer and Brooks will send them a free pair of shoes. Through this project Brooks’ goal is to bring support and comfort to those who are working to keep our communities healthy.